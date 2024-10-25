^

Business

Power out for 400,000 Meralco customers due to 'Kristine'

Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 10:52am
Power out for 400,000 Meralco customers due to 'Kristine'
Meralco line crews are working continuously to repair facilities and restore power service in areas affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, Oct. 25, 2024.
Meralco Newsroom via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — More than 400,000 households served by the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) remained without power this Friday morning, October 25, after heavy rains and winds from Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) pummeled Luzon all night, toppling trees and power lines.

At the storm's peak on Thursday, October 24, at least 566,000 customers experienced outages, Meralco Spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga said in an interview with "TeleRadyo Serbisyo" on Friday.

Efforts to restore power began immediately after the winds subsided, with Meralco personnel focusing first on the main lines, Zaldarriaga said.

The hardest-hit areas include Cavite, with over 200,000 outages, Laguna with over 100,000 and Batangas with more than 40,000. In Metro Manila, particularly in Quezon City, Caloocan City, and Valenzuela City, there are at least 30,000 affected customers. 

"Many were affected by the strong winds last night. As we speak, we’re still working on restoring power in several area... Metro Manila entered the picture last night when the rains poured and the winds became quite strong," Zaldarriaga said.

As of 6 a.m., the number of affected customers had decreased to 400,000, Zaldarriaga said. 

He estimated that at least half of the total number of affected households would see their power restored by tomorrow.  

Malacañang has suspended government work and classes in Luzon for the third consecutive day due to the unfavorable weather conditions brought by Kristine.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said on Friday that it is working to restore power in five provinces hit by Kristine. These are Batangas, Camarines Sur, Pangasinan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija.

State weather bureau PAGASA has kept Signal No. 2 hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon, according to its 4 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin.

Kristine is forecasted to continue moving west-northwest and exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) later today.

However, PAGASA warned that Kristine might re-enter PAR next week, depending on the movement of another developing weather system.

vuukle comment

ELECTRICITY

MERALCO

POWER OUTAGES

SEVERE TROPICAL STORM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Cleaning up Duterte’s Chinese mess

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
Recent law enforcement raids have revealed that Duterte created a Chinese problem beyond the West Philippine Sea.
Business
fbtw
Palay output seen hitting 4-year low

Palay output seen hitting 4-year low

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 12 hours ago
The country’s palay production this year could fall to a four-year low after rice farms were battered by a series of...
Business
fbtw
PAL ranks 62nd best airline in the world

PAL ranks 62nd best airline in the world

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines made the list of the world’s best airlines by British newspaper The Telegraph, with...
Business
fbtw
DoubleDragon bags top credit rating for P10 billion retail bonds

DoubleDragon bags top credit rating for P10 billion retail bonds

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
DoubleDragon Corp. has secured the highest credit rating for its upcoming retail bond offering worth as much as P10 bill...
Business
fbtw

Keeping alive Phl handwoven textiles

By Marianne V. Go | 12 hours ago
The Philippine handwoven industry has been experiencing a revival in recent years due to the renewed interest of fashion-forward Filipinos who are rediscovering the beauty of our very own handwoven textiles, and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Review FTAs to make higher salt tariff effective&rsquo;

‘Review FTAs to make higher salt tariff effective’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 12 hours ago
The government should review some of its free trade agreements to ensure that the higher salt tariff rate would make an impact...
Business
fbtw

Raemulan Lands’ Jacinto Ng named Entrepreneur of the Year

12 hours ago
acinto Ng Jr., group executive officer of Raemulan Lands Inc., was named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 in an awards banquet held Wednesday night at the Makati Shangri-La. He will then represent the country...
Business
fbtw

More young Pinoys plan to delay retirement – survey

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Younger Filipinos are planning to delay their retirement amid the need to save more given the changing economic conditions in the country.
Business
fbtw
DTI expands price freeze to other areas amid 'Kristine'

DTI expands price freeze to other areas amid 'Kristine'

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
A price freeze is imposed in areas where a state of calamity is declared.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with