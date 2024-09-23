^

Pump price hike set September 24

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 1:45pm
This photo shows oil pumps in a gasoline station in Manila.
Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel firms will implement a price hike as high as P1.1 per liter beginning Tuesday, September 24. 

In separate advisories, Seaoil, Cleafuel, Jetti Petroleum and others announced the following price adjustments: 

  • Diesel prices – Up by P0.20 per liter
  • Gasoline prices – Down by P1.10 per liter
  • Kerosene prices – No adjustment 

Seaoil, Shell, Caltex and Jetti’s fuel price hike will begin at 6 a.m. onwards, but Cleanfuel’s fuel hike will be implemented at 4:01 pm. 

This price hike surpassed the Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau’s projection of a P0.90 increase last week. 

The agency, however, was able to predict the P0.20 per liter increase of gasoline. 

Fuel prices have been on a two-week downtrend last week.

