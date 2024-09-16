^

Business

BSP profit soars to P85.5 billion in H1

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
September 16, 2024 | 12:00am
BSP profit soars to P85.5 billion in H1
Preliminary data showed the total revenue of the central bank, mostly comprised of interest income on foreign investments, government securities and Treasury bonds, surged by 56.9 percent to P164.08 billion in the first semester from P104.58 billion a year ago.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) more than tripled its earnings to P85.5 billion in the first half, from P19.86 billion in the same period last year, mainly driven by higher revenues and lower spending.

Preliminary data showed the total revenue of the central bank, mostly comprised of interest income on foreign investments, government securities and Treasury bonds, surged by 56.9 percent to P164.08 billion in the first semester from P104.58 billion a year ago.

Interest earnings climbed by 28.2 percent to P119.76 billion from P93.41 billion. Meanwhile, miscellaneous activities, such as trading gains or losses, fees, penalties and other operating income, among others stood at P44.32 billion in the first half, nearly four times higher than the P11.17 billion a year prior.

On the other hand, the central bank’s total expenses went down by 8.9 percent to P106.13 billion from P116.52 billion. While interest expenses inched up by 5.2 percent to P84.31 billion from P80.15 billion, other expenses fell by 40 percent to P21.82 billion from P36.38 billion.

The BSP also booked a net gain of P27.56 billion from foreign exchange fluctuations in the first semester, 13.4 percent lower than last year’s P31.81 billion.

The BSP books gains or losses from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates on matured, sold, paid and exchanged or settled foreign exchange assets and liabilities. It participates in the foreign exchange market to temper the sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate.

Separate central bank data showed that total assets held by the BSP edged higher by eight percent to P7.87 trillion from P7.29 trillion a year ago. Liabilities went up by 7.6 percent to P7.67 trillion from P7.13 trillion previously.

The BSP’s net worth stood at P207.73 billion as of June, rising by 24.1 percent from last year’s P167.34 billion.

Based on the BSP’s 2023 Annual Report, the central bank registered a net income of P25.5 billion last year, 59.9 percent lower than the P63.7 billion seen in 2022 due to significant increases in interest expenses on both local and foreign currency financial liabilities.

Despite the drop in net income, total revenue rose by 26.6 percent to P212.8 billion in 2023 from P168.1 billion in the previous year.

vuukle comment

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inconsistent rules hurting

Inconsistent rules hurting

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 days ago
The Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, chaired by President Marcos and composed of representatives of Congress...
Business
fbtw
HK builds on &lsquo;historical friendship&rsquo; with Philippines to foster BRI projects despite China tensions

HK builds on ‘historical friendship’ with Philippines to foster BRI projects despite China tensions

By Jap Tobias | 1 day ago
Despite territorial tensions between the Philippines and China, Hong Kong officials have reaffirmed their openness to nurturing...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart help farmers adapt to digital technology

PLDT, Smart help farmers adapt to digital technology

1 day ago
PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. continue to enhance the capabilities of rice farmers, particularly in...
Business
fbtw
Government completes 4 priority infrastructure projects

Government completes 4 priority infrastructure projects

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The government has completed four priority infrastructure projects under the infrastructure flagship projects list, according...
Business
fbtw
Call centers seek to address cybersecurity gaps

Call centers seek to address cybersecurity gaps

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Contact Center Association of the Philippines is pushing to create collective solutions to address cybersecurity threats...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi seeks to stay above 7,000

PSEi seeks to stay above 7,000

By Richmond Mercurio | 49 minutes ago
After successfully breaching the psychological 7,000 level last week, the local stock market looks to stay above the mark...
Business
fbtw

It's too late

By Wilson Sy | 49 minutes ago
“And it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late. Though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died. And I can’t hide, and I just can’t fake it.”
Business
fbtw
AGI investing $300 million for new Boracay resort

AGI investing $300 million for new Boracay resort

By Richmond Mercurio | 49 minutes ago
Alliance Global Group Inc. of tycoon Andrew Tan intends to pour in about $300 million for the development of another integrated...
Business
fbtw
Semirara sees better earnings in H2

Semirara sees better earnings in H2

By Brix Lelis | 49 minutes ago
Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. is poised for a financial uplift in the second half of the year amid stable coal...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with