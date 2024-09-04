Direct Philippines-Paris flight eyed this year

Airplanes are seen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on May 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Passengers looking for direct flights between Manila and Paris may have reasons to pop the champagne soon.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said direct flights between Manila and Paris could be in place before the year ends.

“I think in Asia. We are the only country without a direct flight from Europe to the Philippines. And I think it’s a good wish for Filipinos to have that direct flight from the Philippines to Paris. So let’s see. We’ll work on that and we will make some announcements, maybe in a few weeks,” Bautista said.

Bautista said having a direct flight between Manila and Paris is very important, as it would give comfort to passengers as well as boost tourism in the country.

“So we look forward to more direct flights. I hope that our national carrier can also mount direct flights to Europe soon,” Bautista added.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) president and COO Stanley Ng said the flag carrier is also studying the possibility of opening a direct Manila-Paris flight.

“We’re waiting for our new planes to come and some more comprehensive study. We continue to explore,” Ng said.

PAL earlier expressed its intention to fly to a European destination once the wide-body jets it ordered from Airbus become part of its fleet.

Ng said France is currently the frontrunner among the potential European destinations the airline is eyeing.

PAL previously had direct flights to London until the carrier suspended the route in 2020.

French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel is also hopeful that the establishment of direct flights between Manila and Paris will finally push through.

“It would add a lot to the Philippines obviously, but of course, also for Europeans and for French people, for French companies and for French tourists. Of course, when a European looks at this region in Southeast Asia, be it for business or personal or tourist reasons, those countries who have a direct connection have a comparative advantage compared to the Philippines,” Fontanel.

“And it would, of course, put the Philippines at the level that the Philippines should have and should represent for Europe. And the potential that this country has in the matter of business, of commercial relations, of tourism requires a direct line to Europe,” she said.

In line with the continuing partnership between the Philippines and France, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Direction Générale de l’Aviation Civile Française yesterday signed a cooperation agreement to boost the country’s aviation industry.

“This civil aviation cooperation aligns with our goal of raising Philippine transportation to global standards. We look forward to our civil aviation authority adapting the best aviation practices and technological innovations from their French counterparts,” Bautista said.