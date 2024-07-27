MaxiLife Inaugurates New Office

MaxiLife, one of the Philippines’ newest and fastest-growing life insurance companies, inaugurated its new office at the Robinsons Summit Center in Ayala Avenue, Makati. The opening of the new office is a significant milestone in MaxiLife’s journey to excellence. MaxiLife co-founder and chairman of the board Lance Gokongwei (third from left) led the ribbon cutting ceremony held last June 10. Also in photo are (from left) Jose Pastor Puno, Interim president and CEO of MaxiLife; Rene Buenaventura, vice chairman of Equitable Savings Bank; Christian Argos, president and CEO of Maxicare and Roberto Macasaet Jr., chairman of the board of Maxicare.