Pueblo de Oro: Fostering financial literacy to uplift host communities

Financial literacy program participants and organizers at the San Pedro II Elementary School in Malvar, Batangas.

MANILA, Philippines — Pueblo de Oro Development Corp. (PDO) through its social development arm ICCP Group Foundation Inc. and in partnership with its member company Science Park of the Philippines Inc. (SPPI) and the BDO Foundation, conducted its first Financial Literacy Program for residents of Barangay San Pedro II in Malvar, Batangas.

Endorsed by the barangay local government unit, the workshop took place at San Pedro II Elementary School and attracted over sixty parents from the barangay, actively engaging in the session that tackled the Basics of Personal Finance.

This financial literacy program is part of PDO’s ongoing efforts to empower and uplift neighboring communities. Its goal is to enhance participants’ financial literacy and education, cultivating a financially savvy community.

The company’s other initiatives include livelihood programs aimed at establishing sustainable income sources by providing support such as capital and training to individuals or groups facing employment challenges.

Additionally, PDO regularly conducts seminars and programs focused on environmental preservation and green practices, promoting awareness and maintaining sustainable, ecologically friendly communities.

Pueblo de Oro’s strategy is centered around purposeful Corporate Social Responsibility planning, recognizing real estate development as a catalyst for community empowerment. By prioritizing thoughtful initiatives, the company ensures comprehensive and holistic development within these localities.

As one of the property development arms of the ICCP Group, the developer is multi-awarded for its innovative projects that craft sustainable, eco-friendly residential communities. Dedicated to nurturing resilience and growth in its regions of operation, PDO emerges as a trailblazer in sustainable real estate development.

The Edge-certified Pueblo de Oro Townscapes Malvar communities and LEED-certified SPPI’s Light Industry & Science Park IV stand as a testament to its commitment to sustainability. These developments form integral components of a vibrant ‘live-work-play-learn’ mixed-use township, meticulously curated by the ICCP Group, situated in the burgeoning Municipality of Malvar in Batangas.