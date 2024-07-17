LIST: Flights canceled on July 17

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from Daraga, Albay and Virac, Catanduanes have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of southern Luzon and Mindanao.

It added that a low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 200 kilometers east-northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte as of 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Here are the canceled flights as of 9 a.m., Wednesday:

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2921 - Manila to Daraga

2P 2922 - Daraga to ManilaCebu Pacific (5J)

5J 821 - Manilq to Virac

5J 822 - Virac to Manila

— Rosette Adel