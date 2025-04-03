^

Supreme Court concludes oral arguments on PhilHealth fund transfer petitions

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 9:13pm
Supreme Court Justices sitting En Banc during the oral arguments for the petition challenging the legality of the transfer of the excess funds of Philhealth on April 2, 2025 in Baguio City.
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has ended its oral arguments on the petitions for the legality of the transfer of the excess funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Thursday, April 3. 

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said that all justices already asked their questions and had already interpolated, which brought the end to the oral arguments. 

“This afternoon the oral arguments was concluded after all the Justices had given their interpolation,” Gesmundo said. 

The parties of the petition, including the amici curiae, are then required to submit their respective memoranda within 30 days, with no possibility of extension.

The oral arguments, which commenced on February 21, were held over five separate days and reached their conclusion today, Thursday, April 3, in Baguio City.

Since February, the high court tackled three petitions assailing the PhilHealth fund transfer. 

One is the petition of Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III; the other is the plea filed by current and former representatives of Bayan Muna. 

The third petition was filed by the 1Sambayan coalition, led by former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio. 

The petition assailed the transfer of the excess funds of the state health insurance agency to the national treasury.

The Supreme Court halted the transfer of P29.9 billion in unused PhilHealth funds on Oct. 29, 2024, following earlier transfers totaling P60 billion throughout 2024. 

These funds were reallocated to finance unprogrammed appropriations under the General Appropriations Act of 2024, including health and social services projects.

With the P89.9 billion excess funds, P20 billion was transferred on May 10, 2024;  P10 billion on Aug. 21, 2024, and P30 billion on Oct.16, 2024.

