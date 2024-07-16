^

Business

PAGCOR profit doubles to P6.5 billion in 6 months

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
July 16, 2024 | 12:00am
PAGCOR profit doubles to P6.5 billion in 6 months
Data from PAGCOR showed that its net income surged by 121 percent to P6.56 billion in January to June from P2.96 billion in the same period last year.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Earnings of state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) more than doubled to P6.56 billion in the first half of the year, driven by the electronic games sector.

Data from PAGCOR showed that its net income surged by 121 percent to P6.56 billion in January to June from P2.96 billion in the same period last year.

This came after revenues jumped by a little over 40 percent to P51.76 billion from P36.21 billion.

These included service and business income from its gaming operations and other revenues.

Gaming operations accounted for the bulk of first semester earnings or 88 percent of the total equivalent to P45.39 billion.

Of this, about 45 percent or P20.66 billion came from the online gaming sector including e-games, e-bingo and bingo grantees.

Pagcor’s licensed casinos and integrated resorts brought in P16.06 billion, cornering 35 percent of the aggregate.

Other revenues came from PAGCOR-operated casinos under the Casino Filipino brand, which chipped in P6.93 billion.

With the first half performance, PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the gaming agency is on track to hit or even breach the record P100-billion revenue target for the year.

“Given the revenue increase in the e-games sector and with more players and investors signifying their intent to enter the Philippine market, we are confident that 2024 will be another banner year for Pagcor,” Tengco said.

“This is also due to enhanced regulations being implemented,” he said.

Tengco noted that earnings for the period bode well for the government’s various socio-civic programs.

PAGCOR remitted P31.82 billion in dividends to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr)during the six-month period. The amount is 41 percent higher than the P22.62 billion in remittances for the first half of 2023.

As mandated by law, the bulk of PAGCOR’s earnings should go back to nation building.

These include the 50-percent government share, five-percent franchise tax, five-percent share to fund the country’s sports sector, as well as share to local government units hosting Pagcor casinos.

PAGCOR is the third biggest contributor to the BTr, next to the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE AMUSEMENT AND GAMING CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos urged: Fast-track FOI, other measures to materialize investment pledges

Marcos urged: Fast-track FOI, other measures to materialize investment pledges

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The Makati Business Club called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to hasten the passage of several measures, including the...
Business
fbtw
OFW remittances near $15 billion as of May 2024 &ndash;BSP

OFW remittances near $15 billion as of May 2024 –BSP

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers have so far contributed $14.89 billion (P871,980,735,000) of personal remittances in 2024, the Banko...
Business
fbtw
Meralco rates higher in July

Meralco rates higher in July

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) on Monday said there will be an increase of P2.1496 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in...
Business
fbtw
Wedding party resumes for son of Asia's richest man

Wedding party resumes for son of Asia's richest man

1 day ago
Lavish wedding celebrations for the son of Asia's richest man resumed Saturday with a star-studded guest list including Hollywood...
Business
fbtw
Oil price rollback set on July 16

Oil price rollback set on July 16

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
Oil firms are set to implement a price rollback on pump prices on July 16.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Banks&rsquo; real estate lending grows in Q1

Banks’ real estate lending grows in Q1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The exposure of Philippine banks and trust entities to the volatile property segment inched up to 20.31 percent as of end-March...
Business
fbtw
Customs, PCCI partner to enhance trade

Customs, PCCI partner to enhance trade

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government and the country’s largest business group are moving to enhance trade efficiency via a system that will...
Business
fbtw
LRT-2 posts highest ridership since 2019

LRT-2 posts highest ridership since 2019

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Light Rail Transit Line 2 grew its passenger footprint and fare collection by double digits in the first half of the year...
Business
fbtw
SEC launches eSECnature

SEC launches eSECnature

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is leading an initiative to achieve a more sustainable capital market and business...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Schools have to upgrade cybersecurity before reopening&rsquo;

‘Schools have to upgrade cybersecurity before reopening’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The academe, one of the hardest hit sectors by data breaches, has to improve its digital walls to fend off possible attacks...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with