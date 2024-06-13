^

Business

DA: Sugar price drops by P8/kilo

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
June 13, 2024 | 12:00am
DA: Sugar price drops by P8/kilo
Based on the DA’s monitoring of Metro Manila markets, sugar prices ranged between P74 and P92 per kilo compared to P74 and P100 on June 6.
Edd Gumban, File

MANILA, Philippines — The retail price of refined sugar has dropped by P8 to P92 per kilo from P100 per kilo, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Based on the DA’s monitoring of Metro Manila markets, sugar prices ranged between P74 and P92 per kilo compared to P74 and P100 on June 6.

Washed sugar ranged between P64 and P90 per kilo and brown sugar between P62 and P90.

White sweeteners’ retail price went down to P90 per kilo on June 10.

Sugar farmers have backed the Philippine Sugar Millers Association (PSMA)’s position that there is no need to import sugar.

The Philippines has enough inventory of local sweeteners to last beyond the crop year’s end, it noted.

The combined sugar volume produced by mills that are PSMA members reached over 65 percent, according to Sugar Council spokesman Rafael Coscolluela.

The Sugar Council is a coalition of three sugarcane producer federations: the Confederation of Sugar Producers Associations, the National Federation of Sugarcane Planters and the Panay Federation of Sugarcane Farmers.

The council accounts for 67 percent of the country’s sugar production.

More raw sugar and refined sugar have been produced than the previous year, Coscolluela said.

Inventory levels have risen, with raw sugar up by 26 percent and refined sugar up by 35 percent, he added.

The inventory covered over 135,000 tons or 2.7 million bags of imported refined sugar brought in last year that have not even been withdrawn or used, he said.

“The Sugar Council found equally disturbing the allegation that withdrawals for imported refined sugar shot up by 16 percent while withdrawals for locally refined sugar plummeted by over seven percent,” Coscolluela said.

Demand for raw sugar dropped by over four percent as a result, much to the disadvantage of local farmers, he noted.

vuukle comment

DA

SUGAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ang&rsquo;s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

Ang’s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
John Paul Ang, the eldest son of tycoon Ramon Ang, is set to take on a bigger role in diversified conglomerate San Miguel...
Business
fbtw

Roxas resigns as SPNEC independent director

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Businessman Pedro Roxas, chairman of listed firms Roxas Holdings Inc. and Roxas & Co. Inc., has stepped down from his role as independent director of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led SP New Energy Corp.
Business
fbtw
Meralco to bid out 600-MW baseload supply

Meralco to bid out 600-MW baseload supply

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 14 hours ago
The Manila Electric Company began its baseload supply bidding to meet the power distributor’s requirements for next...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Gray list exit to boost investments into Philippines&rsquo;

‘Gray list exit to boost investments into Philippines’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund has urged the Philippines anew to continue its efforts to be taken out of the gray list of...
Business
fbtw
CA extends freeze order on MFT Group assets, bank accounts

CA extends freeze order on MFT Group assets, bank accounts

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The freeze order over the bank, investment and insurance accounts of Maria Francesca Tan Group of Companies Inc. has been...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Topline pumps P210 million to put up 9 fuel stations

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Top Line Business Development Corp., a Cebu-based fuel retailer, is spending some P210 million to bankroll the construction of an additional nine fuel stations in the province.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific boosting fleet of turboprops, largest in Philippines

Cebu Pacific boosting fleet of turboprops, largest in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is set to operate the largest turboprop fleet in the Philippines as it further builds up its...
Business
fbtw
ERC clears power deal between Meralco,SPPC

ERC clears power deal between Meralco,SPPC

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Manila Electric Co. has secured regulatory approval to get power supply from the 1,200-megawatt Ilijan natural gas plant...
Business
fbtw

Sinisian invests over P3 billion for Batangas industrial complex

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Sinisian Lemery Batangas Port and Industrial Park Corp. is spending over P3 billion for a port development and industrial complex including a cement silo and oil storage facility in Lemery, Batangas.
Business
fbtw
MVP: Still a long way to go for Maya&rsquo;s IPO

MVP: Still a long way to go for Maya’s IPO

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Business titan Manuel V. Pangilinan’s telco empire boasts of leading players in their respective fields – PLDT...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with