Seminar on rules on administrative cases in civil service

MANILA, Philippines — The 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service covers all rank-and-file, permanent and casual government employees except for presidential appointees and elected officials.

To educate and update citizens and public servants on this important matter, the Center for Global Best Practices will hold a MCLE-accredited program titled, Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil service on June 20 and 21, 2024 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via ZOOM.

The two-session webinar is to empower the citizenry and provide the disciplining authorities in government with the tools and weapons in dealing with situations that calls for the filing of administrative cases against erring and abusive public servants.

The training is also to educate the general public on the course of action to take when a public servant commits misconduct, infraction, abuses and illegal acts – from filing of administrative cases, conduct of preliminary investigation, formal hearing, imposition of penalties, determination of kinds of offenses and modes of review.

The training will feature lawyer Alma Flores-Foronda, who is the incumbent director IV of the Office for Legal Affairs, Civil Service Commission (CSC).

She has been with the legal service of the CSC in various capacities starting in 1997 to 2002, and from December 2012 to the present.

The program is highly recommended for officers and personnel of different government agencies and instrumentalities such as LGUs including autonomous regional governments, state universities and colleges, local universities and colleges, government hospitals, and government-owned and controlled corporations and anyone who would like to take action vs. erring and abusive public officials.

Lawyers attending this program can earn MCLE credit units. The program is best taken with Revised Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.