Cebu Pacific launches direct flights to Kaohsiung, Taiwan with piso sale

Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 4:42pm
Airbus A320neo
MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific will now offer direct flights from Manila to the city of Kaohsiung, Taiwan starting August, which will come with a limited promotional sale of P1 for one-way base fare. 

Starting August 16, Manila to Kaoshiung flights will operate thrice weekly, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Cebu Pacific said in a news release.

Travelers can avail of the P1 one-way base fare from Manila to Kaohsiung from May 30 to June 13, which does not include other fees and surcharges. This promotional sale covers the travel period from August 16 to October 25.

“We are very excited to launch direct flights to the wonderful city of Kaohsiung. With the growing interest among passengers to travel to new destinations, we hope that this launch will encourage them to add another destination to their itinerary or cross off one they've been looking to visit,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer.

This is the second destination in Taiwan that Cebu Pacific caters to, the first being its flights from Manila to Taipei

Kaohsiung is in the southern part of Taiwan and the country's second largest city. It is home to several tourist sites, such as the Love River, Shoushan (Mt. Shou),Sizihwan Bay, Lotus Pond, Qijin, and the Old City of Zuoying.

