LIST: Flights canceled on May 28 due to 'Aghon'

Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 9:02am
File photo of plane.
Image by Jason Leung via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from San Jose, Mindoro and Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded.

Typhoon Aghon, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, is expected to bring significant rainfall and potential hazards to various regions in the country. 

The following flights have been grounded as of 8 a.m. on May 28, 2024:

CebGo (DG)

 

  • DG 6031 Manila to San Jose
  • DG 6032 - San Jose to Manila
  • DG 6113 -  Manila to Naga
  • DG 6114 - Naga to  Manila
  • DG 6118- Naga to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

