LIST: Flights canceled on May 28 due to 'Aghon'

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from San Jose, Mindoro and Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded.

Typhoon Aghon, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, is expected to bring significant rainfall and potential hazards to various regions in the country.

The following flights have been grounded as of 8 a.m. on May 28, 2024:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6031 Manila to San Jose

DG 6032 - San Jose to Manila

DG 6113 - Manila to Naga

DG 6114 - Naga to Manila

DG 6118- Naga to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel