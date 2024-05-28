^

'Aghon' weakens, PAGASA lifts wind signals

May 28, 2024 | 8:47am
Satelite image from PAGASA as of 8:20 a.m.; May 28, 2024
MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA lifted wind signals on Tuesday morning as Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) weakened and continued to move away from the country.

Aghon, which dumped heavy rain and forced over 20,000 people to flee their homes, was last spotted 315 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan.

It was packing peak winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 160 kph. It was heading northeastward at 15 kph.

Due to the lifting of all wind signals, the state weather bureau said impacts from severe winds caused by Aghon are now unlikely within the forecast period.

The typhoon is also not expected to "directly bring significant amounts of rainfall within the next three days."

However, the southwesterly windflow will dump moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas and the western portion of Central and Southern Luzon in the next three days.

Aghon will cause moderate to rough seas (1 to 4 meters) over the eastern coastal waters of Cagayan, Isabela, northern Aurora and the northern coastal waters of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

PAGASA said Aghon may maintain its strength until Wednesday before weakening. However, an earlier weakening is still possible.

It is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday that one person was killed and eight people were injured as Aghon swept Visayas and Luzon.

Meanwhile, over 36,000 individuals were affected by the country's first cyclone this year.

Forecast position

  • May 28, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 490 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • May 29, 2024 2:00 a.m. - 800 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • May 29, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 1,115 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon
  • May 30, 2024 2:00 a.m. - 1,385 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • May 30, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 1,655 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico

