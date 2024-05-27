Oil price hike set on May 28

This photo shows an oil pump in a gasoline station.

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to implement a price hike in pump prices on the last Tuesday of May.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, Caltex, Seaoil, PetroGazz and Shell announced the following price adjustments scheduled for Tuesday:

Diesel prices - Up by P0.40 per liter

Kerosene prices- Up by P0.30 per liter

Gasoline prices - Up by P0.40 per liter

Last week, oil companies implemented mixed adjustments in oil prices.

Diesel prices increased by P0.25 per liter and kerosene prices also increased by P0.30 per liter.

Gasoline prices, on the other hand, had a rollback of P0.10 per liter.

SeaOil, PetroGazz, Caltex, and Shell's oil price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.