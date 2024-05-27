^

Business

DOTr endorses Philtrak proposal to convert PNR railway into BRT

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
May 27, 2024 | 12:00am
DOTr endorses Philtrak proposal to convert PNR railway into BRT
Passengers alight from the train at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Tutuban Station in Manila on March 11, 2024.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has endorsed to the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Center the proposal of the Philtrak consortium to convert the decommissioned at-grade trackways of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) in Luzon and Panay Railways Inc. (PRI) in the Visayas into a bus rapid transit (BRT) line using hybrid electric road train (HERT) technology developed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Philtrak consortium CEO Francis Yuseco Jr. said the DOTr, as well as the Department of Agriculture, has expressed support to their proposal to make use of the abandoned or decommissioned trackway of the PNR and PRI and put in place a “farm-to-market digital logistics integrated backbone” (FMDLIB) system that will be a cargo and passenger transport line ferrying agricultural produce as well as people in Luzon and in Panay island.

“Once the PPP Center evaluates it accordingly, it endorses it back (to the DOTr),”  Yuseco said in a recent media briefing. “Then, we can proceed with this.” 

“In the Philippines, we only have two railways. The PNR and the Panay Railways. Panay Railways has been decommissioned for over 39 years. The PNR, 90 percent has been decommissioned for over 30 years,”  Yuseco said.

“But these are patrimonial assets. These are the assets of Filipinos that we use for the present. The PNR rehabilitation projects in Metro Manila are  going to be fully elevated. So we’re going to use the ‘underneath’ or at-grade trackways.”

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the FMDLIB is a 1,079-kilometer completely walled-in and fortified at-grade level of the PNR on 30-60 meter width trailway.

“The project will be implemented by Philtrak Inc., sans government equity, sovereign guarantee, and taxpayer subsidies,” Bautista noted.

Philtrak had signed a memorandum of understanding with the DOST in 2018 to adopt the HERT technology developed by the DOST Metals Industry Research and Development Center for an initiative to rehabilitate and convert the long decommissioned Panay Railway line which used to run from Iloilo City in Iloilo to Roxas City in Capiz.

In the original plan, the consortium envisioned to deploy an initial fleet of 40-passenger, 17.8 meters long, fully-airconditioned ERT units at the line.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

High performers are show offs

By Francis J. Kong | 2 days ago
In my many years of working with a wide range of companies and organizations, covering different industries, HR associations and small businesses, it is evident that, as the old saying goes, success “isn’t...
Business
fbtw

Getting old can be glorious

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Some people do not like growing old, while others seem to make fun of it.
Business
fbtw

Philippines prized find

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The country has found an effective marketing person in one of the President’s latest Cabinet hires.
Business
fbtw
Parts shortage continues to impact local airlines

Parts shortage continues to impact local airlines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Filipino carriers Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific grounded almost 20 aircraft in the first five months of the year, feeling...
Business
fbtw
Customs collections hit P330 billion

Customs collections hit P330 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs continued to exceed its target collection with the latest haul of P330 billion in revenues as of m...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippine peso edges closer to record low

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
The Philippine peso is trading precariously close to its all-time low against the US dollar.
Business
fbtw
Toyota mulls rollout of more hybrid EVs

Toyota mulls rollout of more hybrid EVs

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) is looking to introduce more hybrid electric vehicles in the country following the government’s...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Ghosts&rsquo; at the BSP

‘Ghosts’ at the BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
It all started with a chatty BSP “ghost.”
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunting likely this week

Bargain hunting likely this week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Share prices could continue gaining some ground this week with investors seen hunting for cheap stocks while waiting for fresh...
Business
fbtw
Fernando Zobel: Picking up right where he left off

Fernando Zobel: Picking up right where he left off

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Fernando Zobel de Ayala is picking up where he left off in terms of promoting the greater good of stakeholders in the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with