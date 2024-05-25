LIST: Flights canceled on May 25

This Nov. 26, 2023 photo shows an aerial view of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 runway with Cebu Pacific plane.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:16 a.m.) — The Manila International Airport Authority on Saturday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.

Tropical Depression Aghon, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, is expected to bring significant rainfall and potential hazards to various regions in the country.

The following flights have been grounded as of 9:26 a.m. on May 25, 2024:

CEBGO

DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6839/6840: Manila – Siargao – Manila

DG 6881/6882: Manila – Surigao - Manila

DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga - Manila

DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

PAL Express

2P 2981/2982 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

2P 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

AirSWIFT

T6 710/711: Manila – Romblon – Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina