LIST: Flights canceled on May 25
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:16 a.m.) — The Manila International Airport Authority on Saturday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.
Tropical Depression Aghon, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, is expected to bring significant rainfall and potential hazards to various regions in the country.
The following flights have been grounded as of 9:26 a.m. on May 25, 2024:
CEBGO
- DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila
- DG 6839/6840: Manila – Siargao – Manila
- DG 6881/6882: Manila – Surigao - Manila
- DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga - Manila
- DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila
PAL Express
- 2P 2981/2982 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 2P 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila
AirSWIFT
- T6 710/711: Manila – Romblon – Manila
Please refresh this page for updates.
— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina
