^

Business

LIST: Flights canceled on May 25

Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 9:34am
LIST: Flights canceled on May 25
This Nov. 26, 2023 photo shows an aerial view of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 runway with Cebu Pacific plane.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:16 a.m.) — The Manila International Airport Authority on Saturday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.

Tropical Depression Aghon, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, is expected to bring significant rainfall and potential hazards to various regions in the country.

The following flights have been grounded as of 9:26 a.m. on May 25, 2024:

CEBGO

  • DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila
  • DG 6839/6840: Manila – Siargao – Manila
  • DG 6881/6882: Manila – Surigao - Manila
  • DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga - Manila
  • DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

PAL Express

  • 2P 2981/2982 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
  • 2P 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

AirSWIFT

  • T6 710/711: Manila – Romblon – Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

vuukle comment

FLIGHT

MIAA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Stocks slip as sooner-to-come US rate cuts wane

Stocks slip as sooner-to-come US rate cuts wane

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Local stocks slipped to end the week in the red following negative cues from the US markets.
Business
fbtw
Oil price hike expected on last week of May

Oil price hike expected on last week of May

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Oil firms are expected to implement an increase on pump prices on May 28.
Business
fbtw
Government steps up spending in April

Government steps up spending in April

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The government increased its releases of cash allocations and state agencies were able to improve their spending rate as of...
Business
fbtw
Maharlika to invest in Palawan energy sector

Maharlika to invest in Palawan energy sector

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
State-run Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) is investing in the energy sector in Palawan to help boost tourism and further...
Business
fbtw
MGreen units raise P2.8 billion to fund solar projects

MGreen units raise P2.8 billion to fund solar projects

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
Two subsidiaries of MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen) borrowed a total of P2.825 billion to bankroll their solar power plants...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

So many red flags

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 11 hours ago
Still reeling from having been admonished by the Supreme Court for committing grave abuse of discretion, the Commission on Elections seems to be at it again.
Business
fbtw

High performers are show offs

By Francis J. Kong | 11 hours ago
In my many years of working with a wide range of companies and organizations, covering different industries, HR associations and small businesses, it is evident that, as the old saying goes, success “isn’t...
Business
fbtw
Tax breaks on e-motorcycles lauded

Tax breaks on e-motorcycles lauded

11 hours ago
An international think tank and a consumer advocacy group commended the recent approval of the National Economic Development...
Business
fbtw
BSP to propose law vs illegal money service firms

BSP to propose law vs illegal money service firms

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 11 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is set to propose legislation against illegally operating money service businesses (MSBs)...
Business
fbtw
Philippines air travel soars in Q1

Philippines air travel soars in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Air travel in the Philippines maintained its upward trend in the first quarter, lifted by the recovery of the international...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with