LIST: Flights canceled on May 24
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.
A low pressure area entered the country and and developed into a tropical depression at 2 a.m. on Friday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. It has been given the name "Aghon," the country’s first tropical cyclone in 2024.
Tropical Depression Aghon is expected to bring significant rainfall and strong winds, especially to parts of the Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region.
The following flights have been grounded as of 11:30 a.m. on May 24, 2024:
CEBGO
- DG 6841 / 6842 MNL-Siargao-MNL
PAL Express
- 2P 2971 / 2972 MNL-Siargao-MNL
- 2P 2973 / 2974 MNL-Siargao-MNL
— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina
