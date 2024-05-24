^

LIST: Flights canceled on May 24

May 24, 2024 | 1:45pm
LIST: Flights canceled on May 24
Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.

A low pressure area entered the country and and developed into a tropical depression at 2 a.m. on Friday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. It has been given the name "Aghon," the country’s first tropical cyclone in 2024.

Tropical Depression Aghon is expected to bring significant rainfall and strong winds, especially to parts of the Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region.

The following flights have been grounded as of 11:30 a.m. on May 24, 2024:

CEBGO

  • DG 6841 / 6842 MNL-Siargao-MNL

PAL Express

  • 2P 2971 / 2972 MNL-Siargao-MNL
  • 2P 2973 / 2974 MNL-Siargao-MNL

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

AGHON

TROPICAL DEPRESSION
