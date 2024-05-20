SMC eyes building express hotel near NAIA Terminal 2

Passengers queue to enter the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on February 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Ramon Ang-led San Miguel Corp. is set to build an airport express hotel next to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 north wing, the Department of Transportation said.

This was mentioned by Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista at a seminar last week.

According to Bautista, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) plans to expand two of the existing four passenger terminals.

He said that the north wing of Terminal 2 will be extended towards the Philippine Village Hotel and Nayong Pilipino area.

Meanwhile, the south wing will be extended toward Terminal 1 following the relocation of the International Cargo Complex and the fuel farm.

The expansion of Terminal 2 is expected to boost its capacity from nine million to 32 million passengers.

Similarly, the north wing of Terminal 3 will be expanded, raising its capacity from 14 million to 25 million passengers.

Once the expansion is complete, NAIA is expected to handle 60 million passengers annually, significantly up from its current capacity of 32 million.

Last February, the SMC-SAP group, which comprised the San Miguel Holdings Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc., and Incheon International Airport Corp., won the P170.6-billion contract to operate, maintain and upgrade the NAIA.

SMC’s New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. is scheduled to assume control of NAIA operations on September 14 this year.