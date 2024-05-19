Business stalwart Meneleo J. Carlos Jr. dies

Meneleo J. Carlos Jr. received the MOLAWIN award from the Philippine Wood Producers Association in 2015.

MANILA, Philippines — Meneleo J. Carlos Jr., a prominent businessman and leader of the Philippine chemical conglomerate Resins Inc., passed away peacefully on May 17. He was 95.

Carlos was known for his roles in various business organizations, including the Federation of Philippine Industries and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He joined Resins Inc. in 1955 and became its president in 1980, succeeding his father, Meneleo Carlos Sr.

He was also involved in government-led bodies like the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant negotiating panel and the Council of Advisers of Energy Affairs.

Carlos was instrumental in the roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) project, improving transportation across the Philippines.

An advocate for the wood industry and climate change solutions, he received the MOLAWIN award from the Philippine Wood Producers Association in 2015.

Carlos's wake will be held at the Queen of Angels Chapel, Riverbanks Center, Barangka, Marikina City, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday (May 19) to Tuesday (May 21). Interment is on Wednesday morning (May 22).