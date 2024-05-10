Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila to cease ops in July 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Five-star-hotel by Manila Bay, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, is closing its doors to the public starting July.

This was confirmed by multinational hospitality company Accor in a statement.

“The hotel has announced that it will close and cease operations starting July 1, 2024,” the statement read.

“This decision comes as part of our ongoing commitment to providing our guests and colleagues with the best possible experience,” it added.

The hospitality property said that despite the closure announcement, it will still honor engagements and reservations until the end of June.

Hotel Sales & Marketing Association International and Philippine Hotel Owners Association have yet respond to Philstar.com’s request for comment regarding the impending closure of Sofitel and the impact on its staff.

Sofitel, built in 1973 and opened in 1976, was designed by National Artist of the Philippines for architecture Leandro Locsin and Isidro Santos. It has since opened without interruption.

The luxury hotel is home of the multi-awarded buffet restaurant, Spiral Manila.

In 2022, Spiral was among the nominees for Best International Cuisine, Best Buffet Variety and Luxury Hotel at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. The restaurant also won the Top 10 Travellers' Favorite Fine Dining Restaurants in Asia during Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice awards in 2016 and was named the Best Buffet Restaurant in the Philippines by Tatler Philippines in 2024.

Before being taken over by Accor, Philippine Plaza Manila was operated by Westin.

Accor, which acquired the Sofitel brand in 1980s took over the Manila Bay resort and hotel in 2006 and rebranded it as Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

“Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila had a long legacy as the hotel of choice for almost five decades for heads of states, celebrities and global corporations alike, and it has been home to celebrations and milestones of our beloved patrons and clients,” Accor said.

“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and patronage of our stakeholders, employees, and guests who have been instrumental in this long journey,” it concluded.

Accor is also the owners of hotel brands Novotel and Mercure.

Accor took over management of the property in 2006, rebranding it as the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila. — Rosette Adel with reports from Deni Afinidad-Bernardo