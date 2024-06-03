^

Oil price hike set on June’s first Tuesday

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 12:32pm
STAR / Michael Varcas, File

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to implement a price hike in pump prices on the first week of June. 

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, Seaoil, PetroGazz and Shell announced the following price adjustments scheduled for Tuesday:

  • Diesel prices - Up by P0.60 per liter
  • Kerosene prices- Up by P0.80 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Up by P0.90 per liter

Last week, oil companies also implemented an increase in oil prices. 

Diesel prices increased by P0.40 per liter and kerosene prices also increased by P0.30 per liter.

Gasoline prices also hiked by P0.40 per liter.

SeaOil, PetroGazz and Shell's oil price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

