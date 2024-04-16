Luzon grid on red, yellow alert — NGCP

A lineman inspects power lines for maintenance along Road 10 in Tondo, Manila in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said that the Luzon Power Grid will be placed under both red and yellow alert statuses on Tuesday.

The NGCP made the announcement following the shutdown of 19 power plants, with three others operating at reduced capacity.

As of writing, the NGCP's available capacity stands at 13,537 megawatts (MW), exceeding the peak demand of 13,024 MW.

The time for red alert will be the following:

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the time for yellow alert are the following:

1 p.m to 2 p.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A red alert is declared when the power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand, and the transmission grid's operational requirements cannot be fully met.

A yellow alert is announced when the operating margin is too narrow to adequately cover the transmission grid's contingency needs.