Luzon grid on red, yellow alert — NGCP

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 2:03pm
A lineman inspects power lines for maintenance along Road 10 in Tondo, Manila in this file photo.
KrizJohn Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said that the Luzon Power Grid will be placed under both red and yellow alert statuses on Tuesday.

The NGCP made the announcement following the shutdown of 19 power plants, with three others operating at reduced capacity.

As of writing, the NGCP's available capacity stands at 13,537 megawatts (MW), exceeding the peak demand of 13,024 MW.

The time for red alert will be the following:

  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the time for yellow alert are the following:

  • 1 p.m to 2 p.m.
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A red alert is declared when the power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand, and the transmission grid's operational requirements cannot be fully met.

A yellow alert is announced when the operating margin is too narrow to adequately cover the transmission grid's contingency needs.

ELECTRICITY

LUZON GRID

NGCP
The Philippines is open for business

By Ma. Aurora Geotina-Garcia | 15 hours ago
“The Philippines is open for business.”
Business
fbtw

$100 oil?

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Oil prices surged to five-month highs due to rising tensions in the Middle East.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;GOCC suing Cavitex operator lacks authority&rsquo;

‘GOCC suing Cavitex operator lacks authority’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. has scored a state-owned firm for dragging one of its units to court without going through...
Business
fbtw
Stocks hit by Iran-Israel fears, containment hopes stem losses

Stocks hit by Iran-Israel fears, containment hopes stem losses

22 hours ago
Equities retreated Monday after Iran ramped up Middle East tensions by launching a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel...
Business
fbtw
ICTSI cleared to start P11 billion Iloilo port upgrade

ICTSI cleared to start P11 billion Iloilo port upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon’s International Container Terminal Services Inc. has received the green light to commence its P11-billion...
Business
fbtw
BIR delays 1 percent withholding tax on online sellers

BIR delays 1 percent withholding tax on online sellers

15 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has deferred the imposition of the one percent withholding tax on online platform providers...
Business
fbtw
Market plunges deeper amid Middle East conflict

Market plunges deeper amid Middle East conflict

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The stock market plunged deeper in the red yesterday on concerns over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Business
fbtw
PMI eyes use of Philippines tobacco in smoke-free products

PMI eyes use of Philippines tobacco in smoke-free products

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 15 hours ago
Philip Morris International plans to use locally produced tobacco leaves in its smoke-free products following the inauguration...
Business
fbtw
NEDA says 6 percent Q1 growth possible

NEDA says 6 percent Q1 growth possible

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
A six percent economic growth in the first quarter is possible given developments in the labor market and lower inflation,...
Business
fbtw
Shakey&lsquo;s delivers higher profit last year

Shakey‘s delivers higher profit last year

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. was on a roll in 2023, ending the year with strong profitability amid inflationary...
Business
fbtw
