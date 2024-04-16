^

Business

China Bank Savings profit hits record high in 2023

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2024 | 12:00am
China Bank Savings profit hits record high in 2023
China Bank Savings (CBS) said its net income rose by 17 percent in 2023 mainly due to the 25-percent increase in loans amounting to P113 billion last year.
BW FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The thrift banking arm of Sy-led China Banking Corp. booked a record high net income of P1.85 billion in 2023 amid the continued expansion in customer base and loans.

China Bank Savings (CBS) said its net income rose by 17 percent in 2023 mainly due to the 25-percent increase in loans amounting to P113 billion last year.

The thrift bank also saw its client base grow by 21 percent year-on-year. The lender said it is determined to reach more clients as possible this year. Client base already grew by 22 percent in the first quarter of 2024 from end-2023.

CBS president James Christian Dee said the banking sector continues to face difficult challenges this year, citing inflation and volatility in the global banking scene.

“Inflation just won’t go away, and movements in international banking continue to be a key consideration for local monetary policy. Nevertheless, we are confident that we will be able to adapt and adjust accordingly,” he said.

CBS will also be doubling down on its plans to provide more financial services to the unbanked and underserved segment, Dee said.

“Through our consumer loans, salary loans, SME loans, and teachers’ loans, we will continue to expand our reach,” he said.

“As we do so, we will strengthen our financial inclusion advocacy to bring more Filipinos into the formal banking sector. We won’t let up. We will exert every effort to build and rise toward another podium finish this 2024,” he added.

China Bank Savings said it moved up by two notches in the central bank’s 2023 ranking of thrift banks in the country in terms of total assets. CBS is now the second largest thrift bank, with P153.45 billion in resources as of end-December 2023.

The bank is also looking to improve its resilience and sustainability as it shifts its corporate fleet to electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids.

“CBS has purchased its first hybrid service car. CBS Easi-Drivin’ Auto Loan is also available for the purchase of hybrids and EVs,” it said.

The net income of parent bank China Bank rose by 15 percent to also hit an all-time high of P22 billion in 2023, driven by higher core business revenues.

vuukle comment

CHINA BANKING CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Oil price hike set on April 16

Oil price hike set on April 16

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
Oil firms will observe an increase in pump prices in the third week of April.
Business
fbtw
Stocks hit by Iran-Israel fears, containment hopes stem losses

Stocks hit by Iran-Israel fears, containment hopes stem losses

9 hours ago
Equities retreated Monday after Iran ramped up Middle East tensions by launching a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel...
Business
fbtw

$100 oil?

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Oil prices surged to five-month highs due to rising tensions in the Middle East.
Business
fbtw
Over 20 local brands eye overseas expansion

Over 20 local brands eye overseas expansion

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Over 20 Filipino brands intend to expand and bring their products and services overseas, according to the Philippine Franchise...
Business
fbtw
BSP approves more changes to forex rules

BSP approves more changes to forex rules

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved more amendments to its regulations to further facilitate the access of authorized...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI cleared to start P11 billion Iloilo port upgrade

ICTSI cleared to start P11 billion Iloilo port upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon’s International Container Terminal Services Inc. has received the green light to commence its P11-billion...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;GOCC suing Cavitex operator lacks authority&rsquo;

‘GOCC suing Cavitex operator lacks authority’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. has scored a state-owned firm for dragging one of its units to court without going through...
Business
fbtw
PMI eyes use of Philippines tobacco in smoke-free products

PMI eyes use of Philippines tobacco in smoke-free products

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Philip Morris International plans to use locally produced tobacco leaves in its smoke-free products following the inauguration...
Business
fbtw

The Philippines is open for business

By Ma. Aurora Geotina-Garcia | 1 hour ago
“The Philippines is open for business.”
Business
fbtw
NEDA says 6 percent Q1 growth possible

NEDA says 6 percent Q1 growth possible

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
A six percent economic growth in the first quarter is possible given developments in the labor market and lower inflation,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with