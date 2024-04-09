^

Business

Government to issue guidelines for faster mining permits

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Government to issue guidelines for faster mining permits
“Definitely within the year,” Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go told reporters at the recentPhilippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s general membership meeting, when asked when the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is expected to come out with the guidelines.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The government is expected to issue the guidelines for streamlining the processing of mining permits within the year.

“Definitely within the year,” Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go told reporters at the recentPhilippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s general membership meeting, when asked when the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is expected to come out with the guidelines.

He said the government is aiming to encourage investments in mining by reducing the processing time to get exploration permits.

He also said the government is looking to follow the roadmap Indonesia has taken for downstream nickel processing.

The Philippines is the number one nickel ore exporter in the world, but it is exporting the raw material without processing it.

“So our goal is to go downstream and start processing the nickel to enhance the value (of the nickel) that we export,” Go said.

He said processed nickel has about 10 times the value of raw ore.

With nickel and copper being the main ingredients in electric batteries, the government is looking to attract investments in nickel processing, copper processing, as well as the manufacture of electric batteries to electric vehicles.

“We will probably get to electric vehicles far beyond my term. But again, it’s important that we lay the foundation now,” Go said.

He said there are many foreign firms interested in mining exploration opportunities in the Philippines.

“We have a lot of potential,” he said.

The DENR is working on streamlining the permitting process for mining as part of efforts to encourage investments.

Earlier, the Philippine Nickel Industry Association, the country’s largest umbrella group of nickel producers, said a one-stop shop would significantly cut the processing time of permits to just six months to one year from the current five to 10 years.

vuukle comment

MINING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine employers warned against inflating job titles

Philippine employers warned against inflating job titles

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
“Hiring professionals solely based on their desire for a grandiose title rather than their suitability for the position...
Business
fbtw
Why the dollar is still strong

Why the dollar is still strong

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Despite the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, Fitch’s credit rating downgrade of the US, the lowering of the US credit...
Business
fbtw
Malampaya

Malampaya

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Our big frustration in the old Ministry of Energy was the inability to discover a big enough oil or natural gas reserves in...
Business
fbtw
HSBC bullish on Philippine economy

HSBC bullish on Philippine economy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
British banking giant HSBC is targeting to boost its financial services, onboard more affluent clients into its wealth management...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee eyes P8 billion share sale this year

Jollibee eyes P8 billion share sale this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. plans to push through this year with its P8-billion fundraising through the issuance...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks extend losing streak

Stocks extend losing streak

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Local stocks continued its descent as investors took a cautious approach ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas policy...
Business
fbtw

Market still not conducive for IPO

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
PNB Holdings Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Philippine National Bank, is ready to conduct an initial public offering, according to Carlu Fernandez, Philippine Airlines’ general counsel, but market...
Business
fbtw

State firms get higher subsidies

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government ramped up its budgetary support to state-run firms by 35 percent to almost P13 billion in February, with the bulk of the subsidies intended to fund irrigation projects.
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart ramp up cloud initiatives

PLDT, Smart ramp up cloud initiatives

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. are bolstering their cloud initiatives with the establishment...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with