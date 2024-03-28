^

Business

Philippines sees increase in hotel bookings from overseas in 2023 — report

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
March 28, 2024 | 5:10pm
Philippines sees increase in hotel bookings from overseas in 2023 â�� report
This file photo shows a hotel room.
Pixabay / David Lee

MANILA, Philippines — Hotel bookings from overseas rose in the Philippines in 2023, a report on hotel booking trends by hotel channel manager SiteMinder found.

SiteMinder’s Hotel Booking Trends is an analysis of the bookings made by travellers for hotels in 20 of the world’s most established destinations.

According to the report released in February, the country logged more than 115 million hotel bookings, with overseas travelers accounting to 67% of the total volume of arrivals in the Philippines in 2023.

SiteMinder, a software platform containing world hotel booking data, said that this is a 33% increase from the previous year, also in line with the global average.

According to its report, Philippines also registered growth in hotel arrivals from the United States, Australia and South Korea, mirroring the top tourism market source reported by the Department of Tourism.

Last December, the DOT reported over five million international visitors in the Philippines in 2023. Of these, 4,658, 123 million or 91.88% are foreign tourists while 411,629 or 8.12% are overseas Filipinos workers.

The DOT said South Korea ranks as the top source market recording 1,341,029, followed by the United States with 836,694 visitors. Australia is also among the top five source market, contributing 238, 487 to the inbound tourism figures.

Meanwhile, the SiteMinder’s report also learned that the following are the top 12 booking sources for hotels in the Philippines. The ranking is based on the total gross revenue they generated via the software’s platform last year.

  1. Booking.com
  2. Agoda
  3. Hotel websites (direct bookings)
  4. Expedia Group
  5. Trip.com
  6. Hotelbeds
  7. DidaTravel
  8. WebBeds
  9. Klook
  10. Traveloka
  11. Hostelworld Group
  12. MG Bedbank

SiteMinder’s said that the figures indicated renewed confidence in international travel with the following changes in the hotel industry:

  • Travelers are booking in advance with lengthened booking lead time stretching 19 to 29 days;
  • Lowered cancellation rates, registering a decrease of 16%, approaching 2019 levels

SiteMinder’s chief growth officer, Trent Innes, said that because of these changes, the hotel industry must implement “dynamic” strategies to adapt to the changing behavior of travelers.

"We have certainly entered a new era of travel. Not only are behaviors and preferences changing, but the travelers, themselves. The global travel industry has long awaited the return of Chinese travelers and it is clear from our data that they are beginning to come back, alongside those from other source markets throughout Asia, such as India, Japan and South Korea. Hotels would do well to prepare for a change in the mix of travelers arriving at their doorstep, by revising their marketing strategies to reach the world’s fastest-growing travel sources and gaining intelligence on these potential customers to maximise their revenues," Innes said.

“We know through our data that travelers are booking further ahead than before. We also know through our own research that travelers are happy to spend money beyond the cost of their room, but that increased prices are forcing them to adapt by opting for package deals, as an example. It’s therefore vital that hoteliers are dynamic in the way they do business, to ensure they keep pace with their customers and understand how every customer touchpoint is a revenue opportunity,” he also said.

vuukle comment

HOTEL BOOKING

PHILIPPINE TOURISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
RCBC to surrender trust license

RCBC to surrender trust license

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) is looking to surrender its license to engage in trust and other fiduciary business...
Business
fbtw
Sy family invests P5 billion in Megawide affiliate

Sy family invests P5 billion in Megawide affiliate

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The Sy family is once again playing a big brother role to a company led by businessman Edgar Saavedra, this time investing...
Business
fbtw
Infrastructure projects get better loan terms from Japan

Infrastructure projects get better loan terms from Japan

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has secured better financing terms for two big-ticket infrastructure projects funded by the Japanese government...
Business
fbtw
Stocks eke out gains, back at 6,900

Stocks eke out gains, back at 6,900

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The stock market eked out gains to move back up to the 6,900 level as investors continued to hunt for bargains.
Business
fbtw
Digital TIN IDs issued reaches 100,000

Digital TIN IDs issued reaches 100,000

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
he Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued 100,000 tax identification number IDs in digital form as more Filipinos opt out...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Unilab launches hub for health policy issues

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Unilab Foundation recently launched the Unilab Center for Health Policy to serve as a venue for stakeholders to examine health policy issues
Business
fbtw
Killua

Killua

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 17 hours ago
News on the brutal killing of Killua, the Golden Retriever from Bato, Camarines Sur, has ignited a wave of public outcry,...
Business
fbtw
S&P: Philippines may miss growth goal this year

S&P: Philippines may miss growth goal this year

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
S&P Global Ratings sees the Philippines again missing its growth targets this year as it kept its gross domestic product ...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart named among world&rsquo;s leading employers

PLDT, Smart named among world’s leading employers

17 hours ago
PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. have been named among the Top One Percent of Leading Employers of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with