^

Business

DOF: GFIs can seek extended relief after Maharlika infusion

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
March 27, 2024 | 12:00am
DOF: GFIs can seek extended relief after Maharlika infusion
Finance Secretary Ralph Recto
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Government financial institutions Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) will likely seek an extension of its regulatory relief following contributions to the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

“I think the relief is only good for one year,” Finance Secretary Ralph Recto told reporters.

“Will they ask for an extension? Possibly. But to me, it’s a non-issue,” he said.

In October 2023, President Marcos issued Executive Order (EO) 43 adjusting the dividend rate to be remitted by the Landbank to zero from the original 50 percent of its annual earnings in 2022.

Two months later, Marcos signed another executive order slashing DBP’s dividend rate to zero as well.

At the time, both banks sought regulatory relief from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas following their contributions to the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) upon the recommendation of then finance chief Benjamin Diokno.

Landbank and DBP remitted P50 billion and P25 billion, respectively, as initial capital to the MIF.

Both EOs, however, are applicable to the 2022 financial performance only.

“The books of Landbank and DBP are both okay,” Recto said.

Both Landbank and DBP have yet to comment on the possible extension.

The BSP tracks the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and common equity tier 1 ratio of banks to ensure that they are capable of absorbing a reasonable amount of financial risks and still comply with statutory capital levels.

Both capital ratios are essential as it indicates a bank’s financial strength and how well it can weather financial challenges.

A higher CAR also means a bank is more financially stable and secure.

As of end-2023, Landbank’s financial ratios remain at healthy levels, with CAR at 16.35 percent and common equity tier 1 at 15.46 percent, both well above the minimum requirements of the central bank.

In a commentary last month, Fitch Ratings said both banks may see a downgrade in their viability ratings if they cannot adequately replenish their capital buffers.

This amid lack of concrete plans to replenish their diminished loss absorption buffers. A viability rating indicates a bank’s standalone credit profiles.

Without the regulatory relief, the capital contributions would have shaved about 4.5 percentage points off DBP’s common equity tier 1 ratio and 3.6 percentage points off Landbank’s.

“This underpins our negative outlook on the banks’ capitalization scores, which we may revise down if the banks likely cannot adequately replenish their capital buffers in the near to medium term,” Fitch said.

vuukle comment

RALPH RECTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Serenade of the Seas&rsquo; arrival restarts Subic cruise tourism program

‘Serenade of the Seas’ arrival restarts Subic cruise tourism program

By E.H. Edejer | 7 hours ago
The arrival here of GTS Serenade of the Seas, a 12-decker cruise liner operated by Royal Caribbean International, is expected...
Business
fbtw
BSP revokes license of crypto service provider

BSP revokes license of crypto service provider

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has revoked the license of Atomtrans Tech Corp., a virtual asset service provider in the...
Business
fbtw
Plunging births push Japanese diaper maker to switch to adult market

Plunging births push Japanese diaper maker to switch to adult market

8 hours ago
Japan's plummeting birth rate has led a diaper manufacturer to stop making them for babies at home and instead ramp up production...
Business
fbtw
Vietnam&rsquo;s GSM eyes e-taxi service in Philippines

Vietnam’s GSM eyes e-taxi service in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Vietnamese ride-hailing firm Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Co. is looking to bring its electric taxi services in the...
Business
fbtw
Maya&rsquo;s next target: Expand overseas

Maya’s next target: Expand overseas

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Digital bank Maya Bank Inc. has committed to improve its portfolio of products and services, as it gears up to accommodate...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Trade with China should continue&rsquo;

‘Trade with China should continue’

By Louella Desiderio | 39 minutes ago
The Philippines should continue to pursue stronger trade ties with China despite rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea,...
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunting ends 2-day slump

Bargain hunting ends 2-day slump

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
The stock market broke out of its two-day slump yesterday as bargain hunters buoyed share prices.
Business
fbtw
PLDT puts up new unit for data centers

PLDT puts up new unit for data centers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 39 minutes ago
Telco leader PLDT Inc. has formed a new unit under its technology arm, delegating it with the task of building and operating...
Business
fbtw
PSAC welcomes Blinken&rsquo;s bid to deepen bilateral ties

PSAC welcomes Blinken’s bid to deepen bilateral ties

39 minutes ago
Private sector leaders have extended their full support to President Marcos as he deepened ties with the United States during...
Business
fbtw
Early Holy Week

Early Holy Week

By Boo Chanco | 39 minutes ago
If soul searching, repentance and making your relationship right with your Creator are things you do on Holy Week, all came...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with