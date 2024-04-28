4 more Metro stores to be built in Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI), the listed retail company of the Gaisano Group, has commenced construction of four new supermarket stores in Cebu and Leyte as part of its continuing expansion in Visayas.

In Cebu, MRSGI is adding Metro Supermarket in Barangay Tayud, alongside Metro Value Mart locations in Barangay Poblacion and Barangay Tangke.

Expanding beyond Cebu, MRSGI extends its reach to Leyte with a Metro Supermarket in Barangay Marvel, Isabel.

The company said these expansions signify MRSGI’s commitment to serving diverse communities across the Visayas region and enriching local economies.

“Investing in these communities is not just about business; it’s about creating lasting relationships and making a positive difference in people’s lives,” MRSGI vice president of store network development Benedicto Miranda said.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with the residents of Cebu and Leyte, and we are committed to being a trusted partner in their journey towards progress and prosperity,” he said.

MRSGI currently operates a network of 64 stores throughout the country.

It has 42 branches located in the Visayas, offering various formats including Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket, and Metro Value Mart.

As part of its strategic growth plan, MRSGI said it is also actively seeking opportunities to expand its presence in Luzon to provide quality products and services and to serve more communities across the country.