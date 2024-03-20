^

Business

PAGCOR cuts e-game rates to encourage more investments

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
March 20, 2024 | 12:00am
PAGCOR cuts e-game rates to encourage more investments
PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the gross gaming revenue (GGR) remittance rate of betting platforms would be cut by five percent to settle at 35 percent.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) will reduce remittance rates for online and on-site betting platforms by next month in a bid to encourage more investments in the gambling sector.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the gross gaming revenue (GGR) remittance rate of betting platforms would be cut by five percent to settle at 35 percent.

Since August 2022, PAGCOR has slowly lowered the rates from a high of over 50 percent.

“By April 1, our rates will be at par with global industry standards,” Tengco said.

“The move should encourage even those who are now operating illegally to consider securing licenses from us,” he said.

Tengco noted that this would eventually boost the gaming agency’s licensing and regulatory revenues.

Last year, the industry’s GGR went up by 33 percent to hit a record P285.27 billion amid increased operational capacity.

Given a banner 2023, Pagcor has set a higher target to reach another record P336.38 billion in GGR for 2024, up by 18 percent.

Tengco said this will be driven by the entry and operation of more integrated casinos, the strong performance of the electronic games sector and the benefits from the planned privatization of Pagcor casinos.

E-casinos, e-bingo, sports betting and specialty games are seen generating some P61.75 billion, making it the fastest growing sector over the next few years.

“We expect gaming revenues to sustain growth this year and beyond with the increasing demand for leisure, travel and entertainment from both local and foreign tourists,” Tengco said.

Meanwhile, the planned privatization of PAGCOR’s Casino Filipino properties is eyed to begin by late next year or early 2026.

Tengco argued that there is a need to focus on PAGCOR’s regulatory role through privatization in a bid to level the playing field and revitalize the industry.

As mandated by law, PAGCOR is tasked to provide portions of its earnings to the Bureau of the Treasury, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the Philippine Sports Commission and local governments hosting Pagcor casinos, among others.

PAGCOR is also tapped to provide funds for the implementation of vital laws such as the Early Childhood Care and Development program, the Sports Incentives and Benefits Act, the National Cultural Heritage Act and the Renewable Energy Act.

PAGCOR is the third biggest contributor to the Bureau of the Treasury, next to the BIR and the Bureau of Customs.

vuukle comment

PAGCOR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LT Group income slightly up in 2023

LT Group income slightly up in 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Earnings of tycoon Lucio Tan’s LT Group Inc. saw a slight improvement last year as higher contributions from its banking,...
Business
fbtw
Lending startup unveils credit card for Gen Zs

Lending startup unveils credit card for Gen Zs

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Technology startup firm Zed Philippines Inc. has launched a Mastercard Titanium credit card with zero interest, zero foreign...
Business
fbtw

No take back on tax: The irrevocability rule

By Hannah Midel Maneja | 1 day ago
Life is about choices and sometimes, we will make decisions that we cannot take back. In times of uncertainty and indecisiveness, it’s important to think about these choices a thousand times and consider the...
Business
fbtw
Consumer complaints rise in 2023 &ndash; DTI

Consumer complaints rise in 2023 – DTI

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Online transactions continued to dominate the complaints lodged by consumers at the Department of Trade and Industry last...
Business
fbtw
BIR eyes P325 billion from excise taxes

BIR eyes P325 billion from excise taxes

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue targets to collect higher excise taxes of up to P325 billion this year as the government moves...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GCash widens global reach

GCash widens global reach

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers may connect their GCash accounts with foreign banks by the second quarter of the year, expanding...
Business
fbtw

A new NCR

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
I have noticed in my 70 years of living in the Philippines that our government hardly plans ahead to provide for potential catastrophic situations that scientists have warned about. Bahala na. Anyway, Filipinos...
Business
fbtw
The jeans and sneaker Lexus

The jeans and sneaker Lexus

By Marianne Go | 2 hours ago
Finally! A Lexus that is meant to be driven by the younger (not necessarily of course), style-conscious luxury customers who...
Business
fbtw
European businesses welcome restart of FTA talks

European businesses welcome restart of FTA talks

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
European businesses welcomed the restart of talks between the Philippines and the European Union for a free trade agreement,...
Business
fbtw
Philippines gets 25,000 MT US sugar allocation

Philippines gets 25,000 MT US sugar allocation

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 hours ago
Washington has given Manila the green light to export 25,300 metric tons raw value of raw sugar to the US at lower tariff...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with