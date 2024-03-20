^

Business

Philippines gets 25,000 MT US sugar allocation

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
March 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines gets 25,000 MT US sugar allocation
Workers repack different types of sugar at a store in Visayas Avenue Wet and Dry Public Market in Quezon City on February 16, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Washington has given Manila the green light to export 25,300 metric tons raw value (MTRV) of raw sugar to the US at lower tariff rates, the US Trade Representative announced recently.

The USTR announced the allocation of additional 125,000 MTRV of raw cane sugar under the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) system for its fiscal year 2024 that it set to end on Sept. 30.

The additional volume was among 20 eligible countries, including the Philippines, according to the USTR.

Under the TRQ, countries can export specified quantities of a product to the US at a “relatively” low tariff rate.

Brazil got the highest allocation at 27,174 MTRV, followed by the Philippines.

Last year, the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) disclosed that it sought a sugar quota from the US to boost farm-gate prices of raw sugar by exporting some of the country’s sugar supply amid a drop in domestic demand.

SRA administrator and CEO Pablo Luis Azcona earlier explained that some industry stakeholders are willing to export raw sugar to the US.

Azcona noted that the volume being volunteered by traders and millers to export to the US is between 30,000 metric tons and 60,000 MT.

The Philippines was earlier given by the US a sugar quota of about 145,235 MTRV for fiscal year 2024, which started on Oct. 1, 2023.

However, the Philippines did not allocate a single volume of raw sugar for US exports when it started its crop year 2023-2024 on Sept. 1, 2023.

The country has voluntarily stopped exporting raw sugar to the US in the past two fiscal years due to domestic supply problems.

vuukle comment

SUGAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LT Group income slightly up in 2023

LT Group income slightly up in 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Earnings of tycoon Lucio Tan’s LT Group Inc. saw a slight improvement last year as higher contributions from its banking,...
Business
fbtw
Lending startup unveils credit card for Gen Zs

Lending startup unveils credit card for Gen Zs

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Technology startup firm Zed Philippines Inc. has launched a Mastercard Titanium credit card with zero interest, zero foreign...
Business
fbtw

No take back on tax: The irrevocability rule

By Hannah Midel Maneja | 1 day ago
Life is about choices and sometimes, we will make decisions that we cannot take back. In times of uncertainty and indecisiveness, it’s important to think about these choices a thousand times and consider the...
Business
fbtw
Consumer complaints rise in 2023 &ndash; DTI

Consumer complaints rise in 2023 – DTI

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Online transactions continued to dominate the complaints lodged by consumers at the Department of Trade and Industry last...
Business
fbtw
BIR eyes P325 billion from excise taxes

BIR eyes P325 billion from excise taxes

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue targets to collect higher excise taxes of up to P325 billion this year as the government moves...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Leviste becomes largest shareholder of Roxas and Co

Leviste becomes largest shareholder of Roxas and Co

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Solar energy trailblazer Leandro Leviste has acquired shares in listed Roxas and Co. Inc., making him its largest individual...
Business
fbtw
SEC scores another victory vs erring lending firms

SEC scores another victory vs erring lending firms

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has scored another major victory against erring lending companies.
Business
fbtw
Bumper harvest of palay seen in Q1

Bumper harvest of palay seen in Q1

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Despite threats of El Niño, the country’s palay output in the first quarter likely inched up year-on-year to...
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunting boosts stock market

Bargain hunting boosts stock market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Bargain hunting propelled the stock market to open the week on a high note after last week’s steep drop.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with