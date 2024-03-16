PLDT taps ACEN for renewable shift

Photo shows (from left) PLDT Inc. vice president Leo Gonzales and first vice president Melissa Vergel de Dios signing an agreement with ACEN Corp. senior vice president Tony Valdez and assistant vice president Sheila Mina to shift its 33 facilities in Metro Manila to use 100 percent renewable energy.

MANILA, Philippines — Telco leader PLDT Inc. is doubling down on efforts to mitigate its carbon emissions, tapping the help of ACEN Corp. in switching dozens of facilities to renewable energy.

PLDT is transitioning 33 of its offices in the Greater Manila Area to use 100 percent renewables, partnering with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) in accomplishing this program.

PLDT will use ACEN RES’ portfolio of renewable supply, made up of geothermal and solar solutions, to improve the energy efficiency in its facilities.

This is expected to force the telco to lower its dependence on electricity generated by the traditional sources of energy, particularly fossil fuel.

The move supports PLDT’s push to decarbonize operations in line with its commitment to become net-zero by 2050.

PLDT vice president and sector head for property and facilities Leonard Gonzales said one of the offices to be switched to renewables is the PLDT-Smart Integrated Operations Center in Makati City.

The facility serves as a command center managing the telco’s fiber infrastructure.

In total, Gonzales said the company expects to incur savings from its migration to renewables, as it undertakes a series of programs that seek to cut carbon wastes by almost 21,000 tons yearly.

“Our continuous transition to renewable energy supports the direction to make PLDT’s facilities eco-efficient and future-ready,” Gonzales said.

PLDT is embarking on a decarbonization strategy that should trim its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030, with 2019 as the baseline.