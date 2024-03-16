^

Business

Leviste firm to invest over P5 billion in Batangas

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Leviste firm to invest over P5 billion in Batangas
The investments are focused on sectors that promise high-impact benefits for the local economy, including energy, industrial and commercial projects.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Countryside Investments Holdings Corp., a company owned by Leandro Leviste, is investing over P5 billion to help boost development in rural Batangas.

The investments are focused on sectors that promise high-impact benefits for the local economy, including energy, industrial and commercial projects.

The company said these initiatives are designed to create job opportunities.

“Countryside Investments Holdings looks forward to unveiling further projects under its investment plan and working closely with communities in Batangas to usher in a new era of sustainable development and shared prosperity,” it said.

Countryside said its planned investments are timely and critical for the region’s recovery, especially following the recent closure of the Central Azucarera Don Pedro sugar mill and refinery in Nasugbu, Batangas which affected the livelihood of over 13,000 farmers and sugar mill workers.

The company said it is spearheading its venture along with another Leviste company, Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc.

Proceeds from the recent sale of shares in SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC) to Meralco PowerGen Corp. as well as other financing are earmarked for a series of development projects in Western Batangas, where Countryside and its affiliates have significant landholdings.

One of the flagship projects of Solar Philippines in the region is the 63-megawatt Calatagan solar farm.

The project, which started operations in February 2016 and now owned by SPNEC, marked the first of a series of developments that aim to bring long-term economic benefits to the community.

“At the heart of Countryside’s strategy is its commitment to social justice and sustainability. The company aims to make investments that solve social issues in ways that are mutually beneficial for investors and communities,” the company said.

vuukle comment

BUSINESS

ENERGY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Adding value

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
What we need are strategic thinkers on top of our policy formulation and program execution. What we have are bureaucrats, technocrats and politicians with very myopic views. We need leaders who can DREAM BIG for...
Business
fbtw
NAIA deal signing set in Malaca&ntilde;ang on Monday

NAIA deal signing set in Malacañang on Monday

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. will get the blessing of no less than President Marcos in its takeover of the Ninoy...
Business
fbtw
NAIA takes flight with SMC&rsquo;s modernization

NAIA takes flight with SMC’s modernization

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 2 days ago
The very first thing tourists see when they land in the country is the airport. This is why a much-anticipated development...
Business
fbtw

Philippines private sector sets trade visit to Malaysia

1 day ago
A private sector-led initiative to collaborate with Malaysian agriculture companies is set for this coming April 23 to 24, 2024.
Business
fbtw

Hotel101-Madrid breaks ground

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
DoubleDragon Corp. has started the development of its Hotel101 project in Spain, which is set to become one of the top five largest hotels in Madrid once completed by late next year.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi falls, mirrors US equities

PSEi falls, mirrors US equities

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Local stocks plunged to close the week in the red as they mirror negative sentiment in US equities.
Business
fbtw
SMIC banks on areas outside NCR for growth

SMIC banks on areas outside NCR for growth

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) of the Sy family is betting big on the countryside to support the group’s continued gr...
Business
fbtw
SMC to start Bulacan airport development in 2025

SMC to start Bulacan airport development in 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) targets to start airport development works at its P740-billion international...
Business
fbtw
PLDT taps ACEN for renewable shift

PLDT taps ACEN for renewable shift

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco leader PLDT Inc. is doubling down on efforts to mitigate its carbon emissions, tapping the help of ACEN Corp. in switching...
Business
fbtw

The sower and the seed

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
I have compiled a collection of Jim Rohn’s classic works and lessons.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with