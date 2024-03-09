^

Business

Biden's top-level execs ready for trade, investment mission in Philippines

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 1:28pm
Biden's top-level execs ready for trade, investment mission in Philippines
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden walk up the West Wing colonnade on their way to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2023.
AFP / Carolyn Kaster / Pool

MANILA, Philippines — US President Joe Biden has assembled a high-level US trade and investment mission set to arrive in the Philippines next week to explore business opportunities in the country.

Leading the mission on March 11 to 12, 2024 is Gina Raimondo, Secretary of the US Department of Commerce.

According to the White House, other key figures included in the Presidential Trade and Investment Mission delegation are:

  • Steven Brown - President, GreenFire Energy Inc.
  • Sapna Chadha - Vice President, Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier, Google Asia Pacific
  • Narsingh Chaudhary - President, Asia Pacific and India, Black & Veatch Corp.
  • Chris Clark - Chairman, Asia Pacific, Visa Inc.
  • Mark Ein - Chairman, President’s Export Council
  • Charlie Ergen - Co-Founder/Chairman of the Board, EchoStar/DISH
  • Kimberly Getgen - Founder and CEO, InnovationForce
  • Brett Hart - President, United Airlines
  • Laura Lane - Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, United Parcel Service (UPS)
  • Rich Lesser - Global Chair, Boston Consulting Group
  • David Luboff - Partner, Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure and Co-Head of KKR Asia Pacific, KKR
  • Thomas L. Marquis - Co-Founder, Vice President, and Director of Marketing, Marquis
  • Scott McHugo - CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sol-Go
  • Sara Murphy - President, Capital One Philippines
  • Ted Osius - President and CEO, U.S.-ASEAN Business Council
  • Anne-Marie Padgett - Regional President, East Asia and Pacific, Bechtel
  • Allan Pineda (aka Apl.de.Ap) - Founder, Apl.de.Ap Foundation International
  • Kawal Preet - President of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Region, FedEx
  • Shamina Singh - Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, and Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Mastercard
  • Mary Snapp - Vice President, Global Strategic Initiatives, Office of the President, Microsoft Corp.
  • Eric Starr - Co-Founder and CEO, UltraPass ID
  • Francesco Venneri - Founder and CEO, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp.

In November last year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the plan, saying that the group's visit to the Philippines was upon the request of his administration for US businesses to explore opportunities for investments, particularly in key sectors identified during their meetings in the US.

“We look forward to seeing more of these partnerships materialize in the months ahead, especially with the visit of the high-level US Presidential Trade and Investment Mission in March next year and we are also co-hosting the 2024 Indo-Pacific Business Forum,” Marcos said.

“And this is in fact a new feature as there has never been a presidential high-level delegation to any country before and that is again because of our continuing strong partnership with the United States,” he added.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

JOE BIDEN

US-PHILIPPINE RELATIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SSS offers loan condonation program

SSS offers loan condonation program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
State-run pension fund Social Security System has called on its members with unsettled loans to avail themselves of the agency’s...
Business
fbtw
Fears grow for Hong Kong's finance hub status under proposed security law

Fears grow for Hong Kong's finance hub status under proposed security law

By Holmes Chan | 1 day ago
As Hong Kong fast-tracks a new national security law, the legislation and questions about its implementation have raised fears...
Business
fbtw
P4.57 trillion in agency budget released

P4.57 trillion in agency budget released

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
Nearly 80 percent of the record P5.768 trillion budget for the year has been released as the government ramps up implementation...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

By Catherine Talavera | 7 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping to complete the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Internet...
Business
fbtw
Over 100 US firms interested to invest in Clark &ndash;BCDA

Over 100 US firms interested to invest in Clark –BCDA

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
More than 100 US companies are interested in exploring investment opportunities in Clark, according to the Bases Conversion...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RLC posts record P12.1 billion profit in 2023

RLC posts record P12.1 billion profit in 2023

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Robinsons Land Corp. raked in a record profit of P12.06 billion in 2023 as malls gained from the recovery of consumer confidence...
Business
fbtw
D&L sees earnings recovery this year

D&L sees earnings recovery this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
D&L Industries Inc. expects a recovery in profitability this year after earnings in 2023 fell due to higher interest and depreciation...
Business
fbtw
SEC, NTC move to block OctaFX websites

SEC, NTC move to block OctaFX websites

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has secured the endorsement of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC)...
Business
fbtw
Philippines has cheapest Netflix plans in SE Asia

Philippines has cheapest Netflix plans in SE Asia

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Filipinos pay the cheapest price among Southeast Asians for a Netflix subscription. 
Business
fbtw
Ayala Land breaks ground for Evo City South District, Technohub

Ayala Land breaks ground for Evo City South District, Technohub

16 hours ago
Ayala Land Inc. recently broke ground for Evo City’s second commercial lot and first office building developments in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with