Cebu Pacific's 28th anniversary seat sale begins at P199

A Cebu Pacific Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares to land at the Ninoy Aquino International airport as the skyline of the Makati business centre is seen from Taguig City, suburban Manila on August 19, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific is ringing in its 28th year by offering deals on flights, with prices as low as P199 in one-way base fare.

The low-cost carrier posted the news on social media, informing travelers that the promo is open for booking from March 1 to March 14, 2024.

The travel period covered is from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2024.

Travelers can book a Cebu to Boracay flight with a base fare starting at just P199 via its seat sale page.

For Manila-based travelers, they can fly to Bacolod for just P399 (base fare) or head to Iloilo for P499.

A Manila to Boracay flight is available at a starting base fare of P599.

International flights offer a ticket from Manila to Taipei for P2,299, and a trip to Tokyo is priced at P2,999.