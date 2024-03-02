Cebu Pacific's 28th anniversary seat sale begins at P199
MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific is ringing in its 28th year by offering deals on flights, with prices as low as P199 in one-way base fare.
The low-cost carrier posted the news on social media, informing travelers that the promo is open for booking from March 1 to March 14, 2024.
The travel period covered is from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2024.
Travelers can book a Cebu to Boracay flight with a base fare starting at just P199 via its seat sale page.
For Manila-based travelers, they can fly to Bacolod for just P399 (base fare) or head to Iloilo for P499.
A Manila to Boracay flight is available at a starting base fare of P599.
International flights offer a ticket from Manila to Taipei for P2,299, and a trip to Tokyo is priced at P2,999.
