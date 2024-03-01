^

Business

End-January Philippine debt balloons to P14.79 trillion — Treasury

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 6:21pm
End-January Philippine debt balloons to P14.79 trillion â�� Treasury
Stock photo of a peso money bill.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' outstanding debt climbed to a record of P14.79 trillion as of the end of January 2024 due to the net issuance of domestic securities and the effect of peso depreciation, the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) said on Friday.

In the treasury's latest report, it said that the debt stock increased by P173.91 billion where 31.29% are from external debts while 68.71% are from domestic borrowings.

The end-January debt level was 1.19% percent higher than the P14.61 trillion in December 2023.

"The increase was attributed to the P81.73 billion upward revaluation caused by local currency depreciation against the USD," BTr said.

The country's domestic debt at the end of January posted a total of P10.16 trillion which is 1.44% higher than the previous month's P10.2 trillion, according to the Treasury.

The BTr attributed the increase in domestic debt to the net issuance of government securities. Issuance of domestic debt for end-January reached P211.11 billion while principal payments totaled P69.67 billion. This resulted in the net issuance of P141.44 billion, according to the Treasury.

External debt, on the other hand, amounted to a total of P4.63 trillion, a 0.65% increase from the end-December's debt.

The Treasury attributed the increase in external obligations to P81.73 billion upward revaluation caused by local currency depreciation against the U.S. Dollar.

"Total repayment of external loans amounted to P85.41 billion (USD1.51 billion) resulting in a total net repayment of P23.55 billion for January 2024," it said.

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF TREASURY

PHILIPPINE DEBT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Now is best time for PAL to sell&rsquo;

‘Now is best time for PAL to sell’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
This is the best time for flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) to sell a portion of the company, as investors are attracted...
Business
fbtw
NEDA bares list of new flagship infrastructure projects

NEDA bares list of new flagship infrastructure projects

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has identified the projects that were added to the government’s list...
Business
fbtw
GCash expands to South Korea

GCash expands to South Korea

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
E-wallet giant GCash has added another Asian country to its reach, this time expanding to South Korea to serve the financial...
Business
fbtw
Maharlika raising $1 billion to fund energy ventures

Maharlika raising $1 billion to fund energy ventures

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
In its first fundraising activity, state-run Maharlika Investment Corp. is targeting to secure $1 billion (P56 billion) to...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water core income up 3-fourths to P9.6 billion

Manila Water core income up 3-fourths to P9.6 billion

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 19 hours ago
said its core income in 2023 expanded by three-fourths year-on-year to P9.6 billion on the back of higher consumer demand...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Budget gap narrows to P1.5 trillion remains above government program

Budget gap narrows to P1.5 trillion remains above government program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The country’s budget shortfall narrowed in 2023, with its share to the overall economy also shrinking, but both surpassed...
Business
fbtw
Market climbs back above 6,900 level

Market climbs back above 6,900 level

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The stock market ended the month of February on a high note, climbing its way back above the 6,900 mark.
Business
fbtw
Metrobank raises record $1 billion from international bond market

Metrobank raises record $1 billion from international bond market

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. has raised $1 billion as investors gobbled up its dual tranche offering of five and 10-year...
Business
fbtw
Singapore&rsquo;s Vena Energy rides on RE wave in Philippines

Singapore’s Vena Energy rides on RE wave in Philippines

By Patrick Miguel | 19 hours ago
Vena Energy said it is committed to supporting the government’s renewable energy goals.
Business
fbtw

MREIT income climbs in 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
MREIT Inc., the real estate investment trust company of Andrew Tan-led Megaworld Corp., reported a 13 percent expansion in distributable income to P2.8 billion last year.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with