Spanish business chamber celebrates 125th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Top business leaders, government officials and dignitaries came together to celebrate the historic 125th anniversary of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (La Camara) through La Fiesta, an event commemorating the rich history, culture and trade relations between Spain and the Philippines.

Among those who attended the event were Ayala Corp. chairman Jaime Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Corp. president Cezar Consing, Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Utray and Sen. Koko Pimentel.

The Spanish Chamber serves as a vital link between the Philippines and Spain, facilitating the entry of more companies in the Philippine market and connecting them with key local players.

La Camara president and Acciona’s director of infrastructure in Southeast Asia Ruben Camba said the economic and diplomatic ties, and the enduring friendship between the Philippines and Spain brought about this historic moment.

Global sustainable infrastructure company Acciona is among the biggest companies with Spanish origin that recently invested in the Philippines, building key transportation and water infrastructures in the country.

“Reflecting on the past 125 years, we honor the contributions that have shaped La Camara’s success – from dedicated leaders and impactful Spanish-Filipino companies to strong partnerships with business organizations and government support,” Camba said.

“In the succeeding years, we hope to nurture more of the bond that truly brings us together which is our friendship. While times continue to change, our purpose remains the same for the next 125 years,” he added.

Similarly, Zobel said La Camara’s 125th anniversary is a testament to the Spanish Chamber’s continuing relevance amidst the volatile and rapidly evolving global environment.

Ayala Corp. is the Philippines’ most enduring business house of Spanish origin.

“La Camara is an enduring symbol of the deep economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties that bind the Philippines and Spain over many years… It’s my own hope that this relationship between our peoples, our companies, and countries will remain strong for many more years to come. It’s a great honor for Ayala to be associated with such a great institution.,” Zobel said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said in a recorded video message that the Philippine government “hopes to usher in a new era of revitalized Philippine-Spanish relations for the good of our countries and our people.”

“La Camara has been an invaluable force in this regard, creating great opportunities for connection and collaboration between Spain and the Philippines. On its 125th year, I have no doubt that the Chamber will continue to be vital to our bilateral relations, bridging us ever closer and ensuring that our centuries of friendship flourish well into the future,” Zubiri said.

With the recent success of La Fiesta 2024 and with its 125 years of history in the country, La Camara looks forward to fostering more expansive business prospects for its members in the Philippines.