Angkas rolls out new app

The Philippine Star
February 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Angkas rolls out new app
Angkas CEO George Royeca first introduced the app to the Angkas community during a general assembly in December 2023 attended by over 300 Angkas chapter presidents. During the gathering, Royeca promised increased efficiency and income opportunities for partners through the enhancement. "The upcoming app signifies our evolution as a Filipino company. We've grown significantly, and our aim is to achieve world-class status – a challenging endeavor."
MANILA, Philippines —  Homegrown motorcycle taxi app Angkas kicked off the year with the phase-in of its enhanced app in its various areas of operation – Cagayan de Oro, Metro Cebu, and soon in Metro Manila.

With the aim of elevating app experience and addressing issues for both bikers and users, the new app was rolled out last month in CDO, followed by Cebu City.

Angkas CEO George Royeca first introduced the app to the Angkas community during a general assembly in December 2023 attended by over 300 Angkas chapter presidents. During the gathering, Royeca promised increased efficiency and income opportunities for partners through the enhancement. “The upcoming app signifies our evolution as a Filipino company. We’ve grown significantly, and our aim is to achieve world-class status – a challenging endeavor.”

The upgraded Angkas app offers riders the auto-accept feature to allow for quicker and more seamless booking experience, an improved tracking mechanism, a better cashless option via the Angkas wallet, and destination matching, all designed to seamlessly boost the Angkas utility for the riders.

For Angkas passengers, the app now provides an improved and friendlier user interface, an Angkas padala feature, a GCash payment mode, and a saved places interface, to enhance overall user experience.

CDO Angkas city manager Jerome Angcolo reported goood reception from users or riders in the city during the rollout.

Both Royeca and Angkas fulfilled their commitment to deliver an enhanced Angkas app experience that features a more seamless platform that prioritizes the welfare of their valued biker community and excellent customer experience for their loyal passengers.

