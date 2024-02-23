LIST: Flights canceled on February 23

Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of PAL Express to and from Ozamiz, Misamis Occidental have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said easterlies is affecting the country.

Here are the canceled flights as of 8:15 a.m., Friday:

Canceled flights due to unfavorable weather condition

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2889 - Manila to Ozamiz

2P 2890 - Ozamiz to Manila

— Rosette Adel