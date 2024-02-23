^

LIST: Flights canceled on February 23

Philstar.com
February 23, 2024 | 8:39am
LIST: Flights canceled on February 23
Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of PAL Express to and from Ozamiz, Misamis Occidental have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said easterlies is affecting the country.

Here are the canceled flights as of 8:15 a.m., Friday:

Canceled flights due to unfavorable weather condition

PAL Express (2P)

  • 2P 2889 - Manila to Ozamiz
  • 2P 2890 - Ozamiz to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

MIAA

PHILIPPINE FLIGHTS
