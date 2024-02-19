^

Isuzu unveils new mu-X SUV

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
February 19, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Automotive firm Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) has launched a new sports utility vehicle (SUV) as it continues to expand its product offerings to the market.

IPC said it recently rolled out the new 2024 Isuzu mu-X, its latest offering in the SUV market.

The company said the latest mu-X model is set to redefine the standards for safety, convenience and driving pleasure, solidifying Isuzu’s legacy in the SUV segment.

“The new Isuzu mu-X is a statement of pride and pleasure in ownership, designed to inspire and empower its customers to explore endless horizons,” IPC president Tetsuya Fujita said.

“With its perfect blend of safety, convenience and performance, the mu-X is set to continue Isuzu’s legacy of excellence and innovation,” he said.

Highlighting its commitment to enhancing driver and passenger safety, IPC said the new mu-X is equipped with an innovative Around View Monitor (AVM).

“This state-of-the-art system utilizes multiple cameras strategically positioned around the vehicle to provide a 360-degree view, significantly reducing blind spots and aiding in safer navigation through tight spaces and during parking maneuvers – an essential for the meticulous urban driver,” the Japan-based auto firm said.

In addition, the mu-X introduces a digital video recorder (DVR) with the capability to record continuously for up to 11 hours on a 64-GB microSD card.

This feature ensures enhanced security and peace of mind for the driver with its dual or single view replay and proximity recording across all four cameras, appealing to those who value security and sophistication in their vehicle of choice, according to IPC.

In terms of connectivity and convenience, the mu-X features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, allowing drivers to effortlessly connect their smartphones to the mu-X’s 10.1-inch infotainment system for navigation, music and more.

IPC said the new SUV is powered by the reliable 4JJ3-TCX 3.0-liter Blue Power engine, and delivers 190PS of maximum power and 450N-m of torque, providing confidence on the road and the power needed for weekend getaways.

“Its exceptional durability and fuel efficiency make it the perfect companion for both the urban landscape and rugged terrain, appealing to the adventurous spirit of luxury buyers and business professionals alike,” IPC said.

