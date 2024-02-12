^

Pump price rollback set on February 13

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 12, 2024 | 10:02am
An attendant fills up a tricycle with gasoline at a petrol station in Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a price rollback in pump prices on Tuesday.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell, said that they would reduce the prices of the following fuel products:

  • Diesel prices - down by P0.10  per liter
  • Gasoline prices - down by P0.60  per liter
  • Kerosene prices - down by P0.40  per liter.

This week’s fuel price adjustments end the five consecutive weeks of oil price hike since the second week of January. 

Last week, diesel prices were up by P1.50 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P0.75 per liter.

Kerosene prices also climbed by P0.80 per liter last week. 

SeaOil and Shell's price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cleanfuel, on the other hand, will implement its price adjustments at 12:01 a.m. on the same day. 

Some oil companies have yet to announce their price adjustments.

