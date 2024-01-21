^

Business

Philippines to remain world's top rice importer — USDA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 21, 2024 | 4:59pm
Philippines to remain world's top rice importer â�� USDA
This photo two warehouse workers carrying a sack of NFA rice.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is projected to be the world’s top importer of rice in 2024, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

In a report of USDA’s Economic Research Service dated January 17, the Philippines is predicted to increase its procurement of rice this year.

“The Philippines is projected to remain the number one global rice importer—taking a record 3.8 million tons—in 2024,” the USDA said. 

The country is followed by China, Indonesia, the European Union, Nigeria and Iraq.

Rice imports are also projected to increase in Afghanistan, Angola, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Ethiopia, Iran, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mexico, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Yemen.

Despite the increase in expected imports of the produce in certain countries, the report, however, highlighted the estimated decline in the volume of rice in global trade to 52.2 million metric tons (MT), coming from 52.4 million MT in 2023. 

The decline in volume is attributed by the USDA to the export bans of India on its white rice in 2022 and 2023. 

In September 2023, the Philippines first overtook China as the world’s top importer of the staple with an approved importation of 3.9 million MT from January 2022 to December 2023, according to the USDA.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Bureau of Plant Industry, the country’s total imported rice in 2023 was 3.567 million MT, which mostly came from Vietnam, Thailand and Pakistan.

The said countries where most of the Philippines’ imported rice came from are also expected to increase their rice production this year, according to USDA’s recent report.

The DA also announced in December, that approximately 500,000 MT of imported rice are expected to arrive by February. 

This initiative aims to strengthen the local inventory amid the dry spell caused by the El Niño phenomenon, which government economic agencies previously said may threaten the country’s food supply. 

Before Christmas last year, Taiwan sent 20,000 bags of rice, equivalent to 1,000 MT, according to the agriculture department.

Apart from Taiwan, India would supply the Philippines with 75,000 MT of non-basmati white rice despite its export ban. 

However, in October 2023, India said that it had allowed the export of one million MT of rice to seven countries, which included the Philippines expecting to receive 295,000 MT of rice.

Based on DA’s latest price watch in Metro Manila markets, the retail price of local regular milled rice was as high as P53 per kilo; local well-milled rice at P55 per kilo; local premium rice at P60 per kilo and local special rice at P68 per kilo.

On the other hand, prices of imported well-milled rice is P58 per kilo; imported premium rice is P62 per kilo and imported special rice is P65 per kilo. — with reports from Bella Cariaso

vuukle comment

BASMATI RICE

DA

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

INDIA

RICE

USDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NLEX to link to smallest Pampanga town

NLEX to link to smallest Pampanga town

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The North Luzon Expressway is set to link soon to Sto. Tomas, Pampanga, the smallest and youngest town in the province, through...
Business
fbtw
2GO expands retail footprint, opens 100th store

2GO expands retail footprint, opens 100th store

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
2GO, the Sy-led transportation and logistics solutions provider, has expanded its retail footprint to hit its 100th stor...
Business
fbtw
Petron bags top taxpayer award from Navotas LGU

Petron bags top taxpayer award from Navotas LGU

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Oil giant Petron Corp. has been recognized by the city government of Navotas for its notable contributions as a taxpayer in...
Business
fbtw
DENR mobilizing $278 million foreign-funded projects

DENR mobilizing $278 million foreign-funded projects

By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is mobilizing over $278 million worth of foreign-funded projects this...
Business
fbtw

Looking ahead versus looking behind

By Francis J. Kong | 19 hours ago
Most of my clients did very well last year and are so bullish they see this year as another good one. A few clients of mine did not hit targets, and as they enter the new year, they are still fighting off the feeling...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PIDS: LGUs losing P10 billion from single power outage

PIDS: LGUs losing P10 billion from single power outage

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Local governments are estimated to suffer over P10 billion worth of losses from a single electricity supply interruption,...
Business
fbtw
Tech spending to focus on AI by 2025 &ndash; study

Tech spending to focus on AI by 2025 – study

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The largest organizations in Asia and the Pacific is seen allocating more than half of their information technology budget...
Business
fbtw

BPI AIA named best life insurer in Philippines

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
BPI AIA Life Assurance Corp. has been recognized as the best life insurance company in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Meralco, McDonald&rsquo;s Philippines partner for sustainability

Meralco, McDonald’s Philippines partner for sustainability

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Power utility giant Manila Electric Co. and McDonald’s Philippines continue to strengthen their partnership to support...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with