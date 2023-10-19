India to export tons of non-basmati rice to Philippines months after ban

The Philippines continued to fail in producing enough rice for the growing population as the country’s rice self-sufficiency ratio (SSR) declined to 86.17 percent last year from 93.44 percent in 2017.

MANILA, Philippines — India will export white non-basmati rice to the Philippines, the Indian government said.

The Indian government, through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, issued a notification dated October 18, stating that the Philippines, along with Nepal, Cameroon, Cote d’ Ivore, Malaysia, Seychelles, and the Republic of Guinea also lifting the export ban to the said countries.

The Philippines will be receiving 295,000 metric tons (MT) of the said rice, which makes the country the most to receive following the export ban in July.

In September, the United States Department of Agriculture said that the Philippines has overtaken China as the world's top importer of rice.

India has banned exports of its non-basmati rice in a bid to ensure local food security and mitigate rising prices.

The Philippines will be followed by Malaysia to receive 170,000 MT; Cameroon with 190,000 MT; the Republic of Guinea and Cote d’Ivore both with 142,000 MT; Nepal with 95,000 MT; and Seychelles with 800 MT.

On October 5, a Pulse Asia survey said that most adult Filipinos spent their expenses on rice for the past three months.