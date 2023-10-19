^

Business

India to export tons of non-basmati rice to Philippines months after ban

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 7:30pm
India to export tons of non-basmati rice to Philippines months after ban
The Philippines continued to fail in producing enough rice for the growing population as the country’s rice self-sufficiency ratio (SSR) declined to 86.17 percent last year from 93.44 percent in 2017.
File

MANILA, Philippines — India will export white non-basmati rice to the Philippines, the Indian government said.

The Indian government, through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, issued a notification dated October 18, stating that the Philippines, along with Nepal, Cameroon, Cote d’ Ivore, Malaysia, Seychelles, and the Republic of Guinea also lifting the export ban to the said countries. 

The Philippines will be receiving 295,000 metric tons (MT) of the said rice, which makes the country the most to receive following the export ban in July. 

In September, the United States Department of Agriculture said that the Philippines has overtaken China as the world's top importer of rice.

India has banned exports of its non-basmati rice in a bid to ensure local food security and mitigate rising prices. 

The Philippines will be followed by Malaysia to receive 170,000 MT; Cameroon with 190,000 MT; the Republic of Guinea and Cote d’Ivore both with 142,000 MT; Nepal with 95,000 MT; and Seychelles with 800 MT.

On October 5, a Pulse Asia survey said that most adult Filipinos spent their expenses on rice for the past three months. 

vuukle comment

BASMATI RICE

INDIA

PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is Grab&rsquo;s Foodpanda buyout a potential disruption?

Is Grab’s Foodpanda buyout a potential disruption?

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 21 hours ago
In Southeast Asia’s thriving food delivery scene, Grab Holdings, a prominent regional tech company and owner of super...
Business
fbtw
Stocks fall on China, Middle East worries

Stocks fall on China, Middle East worries

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Share prices fell yesterday as investors took their cue from developments abroad, particularly the escalating conflict between...
Business
fbtw
BSP clueless on MIF suspension

BSP clueless on MIF suspension

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 21 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has remained in the dark on why President Marcos decided to suspend the implementation of...
Business
fbtw

Chinese firms eye opportunities in Philippines

By Catherine Talavera | 21 hours ago
Chinese firms continue to look at the country’s investment potential as companies from Jiangsu province recently expressed optimism for business opportunities in the country, according to the Board of Inv...
Business
fbtw
China economic growth slows in Q3

China economic growth slows in Q3

21 hours ago
China’s economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, data showed yesterday, but the reading was still below...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Allianz PNB, HSBC expand insurance distribution

Allianz PNB, HSBC expand insurance distribution

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
The joint venture between Philippine National Bank and Allianz has teamed up with British banking giant HSBC for an exclusive...
Business
fbtw
Smart leads anew in mobile speed

Smart leads anew in mobile speed

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 21 hours ago
Wireless giant Smart Communications Inc. remains the operator to beat in the Philippines, posting the only improvement in...
Business
fbtw
Xi bares over $100 billion in new Belt and Road funding

Xi bares over $100 billion in new Belt and Road funding

21 hours ago
Beijing will inject over $100 billion of new funding into its Belt and Road initiative, President Xi Jinping said yesterday...
Business
fbtw
Firms urged to avail of SEC amnesty

Firms urged to avail of SEC amnesty

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is urging over 22,400 corporations to avail of its amnesty program to keep their certificates...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with