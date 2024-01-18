^

Business

Exports expected to gradually recover this year

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
January 18, 2024 | 12:00am
Exports expected to gradually recover this year
This photo shows crates carried by a forklift in the port of Manila.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is expected to see an improvement in exports this year, but the recovery would be gradual, according to think tank Oxford Economics.

“We think the annual growth (in exports) will likely improve this year,” Oxford economist Makoto Tsuchiya said in an email.

He said the improving chip cycle is expected to provide support to the country’s exports this year.

“However, the pace of recovery will be moderate as we expect soft global growth,” he said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that electronic products remained the country’s top export in November last year, amounting to $3.44 billion or 56 percent of the total.

The value of the country’s electronic exports in November, however, was down by 24.7 percent from $4.56 billion in the same month in 2022.

In the January to November period, Philippine exports of electronic products declined by 10.4 percent to $37.98 billion from $42.37 billion in the same period in 2022.

Total export of goods fell by 13.7 percent to $6.13 billion in November last year from $7.10 billion in the same month in 2022.

For the 11-month period, the value of Philippine exports of goods decreased by 8.4 percent to $67.03 billion from $73.18 billion in the same period in 2022.

Tsuchiya said the subdued export performance reflects weak external demand as global monetary tightening hit demand in the country’s main trading partners.

While merchandise exports declined by 13.7 percent in November, he said this was an improvement from the 17.5 percent drop in October.

“We estimate sequential growth in November was positive, meaning the large annual decline is largely due to base effects,” he said.

As negative base effects fade, he said, exports would likely post growth.

vuukle comment

EXPORTS

OXFORD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China says economy grew 5.2% in 2023

China says economy grew 5.2% in 2023

13 hours ago
China's economy last year suffered one of its worst annual performances in more than three decades, official figures showed...
Business
fbtw
Clark airport to connect with NLEX, SCTEX

Clark airport to connect with NLEX, SCTEX

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Travelers who want to fly through the Clark International Airport will enjoy direct access to the gateway once the government...
Business
fbtw
SEC revokes license of lending firm

SEC revokes license of lending firm

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has revoked the certificate of authority of Wealth and Personal Development Lending...
Business
fbtw
Government borrows P30 billion from T-bonds

Government borrows P30 billion from T-bonds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government secured P30 billion from the local debt market via the fresh issuance of long-term securities, with the coupon...
Business
fbtw
Airfares to go down next month

Airfares to go down next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Filipinos planning to go on summer trips may start booking their flights next month to take advantage of cheaper airfares...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC OKs Citicore Renewable IPO

SEC OKs Citicore Renewable IPO

By Iris Gonzales | 46 minutes ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has given its green light to the P11.252-billion initial public offering of Citicore...
Business
fbtw

E-games soon to overtake physical casinos – PAGCOR

By Lousie Maureen Simeon | 46 minutes ago
Electronic games in the Philippines are expected to overtake land-based casinos in terms of revenues in the coming years as technology continues to evolve in the local gambling industry.
Business
fbtw
BDO ends bond offer ahead of schedule

BDO ends bond offer ahead of schedule

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 46 minutes ago
BDO Unibank Inc. ended the offer period for its fund raising activity a week ahead of schedule, as investors swarmed its second...
Business
fbtw
Raslag gears up for more solar projects

Raslag gears up for more solar projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
Raslag Corp., the renewable energy platform of the Nepomuceno Group, is gearing up for the development of more solar power...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with