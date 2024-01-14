Megaworld expands hotel presence in Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — Andrew Tan led-Megaworld is expanding its hotel footprint in Palawan.

The company, which has a portfolio of homegrown Filipino hotel brands, said it is putting up a second hotel inside its 462-hectare Paragua Coastown ecotourism township in San Vicente, Palawan.

The 10-story Paragua Sands Hotel will offer 313 guest rooms and suites, which will cater to locals and visitors alike.

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts managing director Cleofe Albiso said Paragua Sands Hotel would be just a five-minute walk to both the beach and the mangrove reserve park, which will form part of the sprawling township.

It will be the second hotel after Savoy Hotel Palawan.

“We are very excited to introduce our 20th hotel property in our portfolio, and what better destination to host it than in San Vicente, Palawan, which is home to the longest beachline in the country and the second longest in the entire Southeast Asia,” said Albiso.

The development will also be near Oceanfront Premier Residences, the first residential condominium development rising inside the township.

The township will also have a commercial district, the Mercato Shophouse District.

It will be the 20th hotel property launched by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, the country’s largest operator of homegrown hotel brands.

“Out of the 20 hotel properties launched, 12 are operational with around 5,000 hotel room keys, namely Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Savoy Hotel Newport, Savoy Hotel Boracay, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, Belmont Hotel Manila, Belmont Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Kingsford Hotel Manila, Twin Lakes Hotel in Laurel, Batangas near Tagaytay, and Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila,” Megaworld said.