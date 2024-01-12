^

Business

More Pinoys eye new loans this year

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2024 | 12:00am
More Pinoys eye new loans this year
A recent analysis conducted by consumer finance firm Digido showed that 80 percent of Filipinos believe formal credit options have been more accessible.
STAR / File

As credit access eases

MANILA, Philippines — Eight in every 10 Filipinos saw more accessible credit options last year, with more than 50 percent of them eyeing to take new loans this year.

A recent analysis conducted by consumer finance firm Digido showed that 80 percent of Filipinos believe formal credit options have been more accessible.

As such, 57 percent of Filipinos intend to take out a new loan this year while 19 percent of consumers already have plans in place to do so.

On the other hand, almost 40 percent indicated that they will avail of a loan if the need arises.

The survey also revealed that 56 percent of respondents chose online as their preferred channel for obtaining formal credit, compared to 37 percent for offline channels.

Digido said demand for online channels is highest in Metro Manila and among the middle-income group due to higher standard of living and degree of digitization.

Room for improvement in terms of customer experience for all formal credit institutions remains, specifically for loan rates, better repayment schedule, and more repayment methods.

Last year, 57 percent of respondents had at least one outstanding loan from a formal lender, with non-bank financial institutions with an online component making up 31 percent of them.

This is followed by traditional banks’ branches, digital banks, and other applications.

However, still nearly 50 percent borrow from informal options, such as friends and family members.

FIlipinos cited the easy application process, convenient repayment methods, and high probability of approval as the key factors that have influenced their decision in applying for a formal credit source last year.

Other factors also include convenient repayment schedule, application through mobile apps, and attractive interest rates.

Digido is part of the larger Singapore-based Robocash Group that is servicing clients across key markets in Europe and Asia.

vuukle comment

CREDIT

LOAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

DOE should regulate NGCP

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
The messy situation between the DOE and NGCP is responsible for problems that inconvenience electricity consumers.
Business
fbtw
BSP seen to start rate cuts in August

BSP seen to start rate cuts in August

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could start slashing interest rates in August this year until the first quarter of 2025 after...
Business
fbtw
Listed firms going all-in on AI

Listed firms going all-in on AI

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Companies listed with the Philippine Stock Exchange are gearing up for a year where they expect the use of artificial intelligence...
Business
fbtw

A tale of two cities

By Marianne Go | 10 hours ago
Leaving Manila before the New Year holiday was a breeze, specifically if you took the first flight out to ensure that flight delays have not built up yet and the rush hour morning traffic has not started.
Business
fbtw
PPA targets P5 billion dividends in 2024

PPA targets P5 billion dividends in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Ports Authority plans to increase its contribution to the government to as much as P5 billion this year to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NEA lends over P1 billion to power coops in 2023

NEA lends over P1 billion to power coops in 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Loans extended by the National Electrification Administration to electric cooperatives nationwide exceeded the P1-billion...
Business
fbtw
Nickel Asia sets net zero targets

Nickel Asia sets net zero targets

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
Mining firm Nickel Asia Corp. is strengthening its commitment toward sustainability as it submitted its emissions reduction...
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk's X tells watchdog it has shed 1,000 'safety' staff

Elon Musk's X tells watchdog it has shed 1,000 'safety' staff

1 day ago
Elon Musk's X has shed more than 1,000 staff globally from teams responsible for stopping abusive content online, according...
Business
fbtw
US regulators authorize first bitcoin funds on public markets

US regulators authorize first bitcoin funds on public markets

1 day ago
US securities regulators gave the green light Wednesday to a group of bitcoin exchange-traded funds, a keenly anticipated...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with