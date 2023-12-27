LIST: Flights canceled on December 27
December 27, 2023 | 2:37pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.
In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Cebu Pacific to and from Tuguegarao, Cagayan have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.
State weather bureau PAGASA said that northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.
Here are the canceled flights as of 1:15 p.m.:
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 504 - Manila to Tuguegarao
- 5J 505 -Tuguegarao to Manila
- 5J 506 - Manila to Tuguegarao
- 5J 507 -Tuguegarao to Manila
Please refresh this page for updates.
— Rosette Adel
