Panlilio bows out as PLDT president and CEO, citing health issues

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 1:14pm
Alfredo Panlilio
MANILA, Philippines — Alfredo Panlilio, who has led telecommunications giant PLDT Inc. as president and chief executive office (CEO) for nearly three years, is resigning from his post due to health reasons.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, PLDT chair and business titan Manuel V. Pangilinan, will take over as the new president and CEO, as announced by the company.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Pangilinan expressed gratitude for Panlilio's service. 

"I would like to thank Al profusely for his service and his loyalty, and wish him the very best," Pangilinan said.

Panlilio, despite resigning from the top executive position, will maintain his role as a director within PLDT, Smart and MediaQuest Holdings Inc., chairman of Maya Bank and Bonifacio Communications Corp., director of Multisys Technologies Corp. and MultiPay, president of MVP Sports Foundation, trustee of Asian Carriers Conference, and member of the Management Association of the Philippines.

 

Editor's Note: A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

