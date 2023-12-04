Gasoline, kerosene price hike; rollback for diesel set on December 5

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement mixed price adjustments on Tuesday.

Shell, CleanFuel, PetroGazz, SeaOil, Caltex and Jetti announced that they will hike the prices of gasoline by P0.30 per liter and cut the prices of diesel products by P0.30 per liter.

Kerosene prices, on the other hand, will increase by P0.20 per liter.

These price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday.

Some oil firms will implement their price changes at 6 a.m., while some companies will adjust their prices at 12:01 a.m.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price movement.