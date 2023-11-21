^

Business

Slow start for Philippine stocks amid limited catalysts

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Slow start for Philippine stocks amid limited catalysts
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed 28.26 points or 0.45 percent lower at 6,183.63.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine stock market opened the week on a subdued note due to a dearth of new developments.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed 28.26 points or 0.45 percent lower at 6,183.63.

The broader All Shares index was likewise down by 0.59 percent or 19.45 points, at 3,305.32.

All the sectoral gauges, meanwhile, were mixed but mostly ending in negative territory.

Holding firms, financials, mining and oil and industrial all finished in the red while services and property closed in the positive territory.

Total value turnover reached P3.7 billion. Market breadth was negative, 119 to 66 while 42 issues were unchanged.

“Philippine shares opened quietly as investors wait for a fresh batch of economic data to be released,” said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital.

The key economic data releases for this week in the US are the Leading index, Chicago Fed National Activity Index (Nov. 21) and the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting minutes (Nov. 22) while in the Philippines, the latest Balance of Payments position was due yesterday.

Meanwhile, world shares were mixed yesterday after Wall Street closed its third straight winning week with a tiny gain.

Markets hope inflation has cooled enough for the Federal Reserve to finally stop its market-crunching hikes to interest rates.

The Fed has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001, trying to slow the economy and dent financial markets just enough to get inflation under control without causing a painful recession.

Now traders are trying to bet on when the Fed could actually begin cutting interest rates, something that can juice prices for investments and provide oxygen for the financial system.

The Fed has said that it plans to keep rates high for a while to ensure that the battle against inflation is definitively won, but traders are thinking cuts could begin early in the summer of 2024.

Too steep a drop in Treasury yields and too big a rally in stock prices could conspire to work against Wall Street. Chair Jerome Powell said after the Fed’s last meeting on interest rates that it may not hike any more if the summer’s jump in Treasury yields and fall in stock prices remained “persistent.” That’s because such pressures could act like substitutes for more rate increases on their own.

One source of potential worry about inflation has been receding in recent weeks. Oil prices have plunged amid worries about a mismatch between too much crude supply and too little demand.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE STOCK MARKET
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Denmark to restrict alcohol sales to minors

Denmark to restrict alcohol sales to minors

8 hours ago
Denmark will restrict alcohol sales to minors and increase taxes on nicotine products to combat a worrying rise in consumption,...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on November 20

LIST: Flights canceled on November 20

12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Pump prices expected to decrease on November 21

Pump prices expected to decrease on November 21

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
If implemented, the rollback will mark the third consecutive week of oil prices decline.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets mixed as traders eye Fed minutes

Asian markets mixed as traders eye Fed minutes

8 hours ago
Asian stocks were mixed Monday following small gains on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly optimistic that the Federal...
Business
fbtw
Inflation seen easing to 4 percent next year

Inflation seen easing to 4 percent next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Inflation may ease to within the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) next year after breaching...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ACEN retail electricity arm tapped by Zuellig for RE

ACEN retail electricity arm tapped by Zuellig for RE

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions, the retail electricity arm of the Ayala group’s listed energy platform ACEN, has teamed...
Business
fbtw
Hotel101 readies NASDAQ IPO

Hotel101 readies NASDAQ IPO

By Iris Gonzales | 46 minutes ago
Hotel101 Global, the Singapore-based hospitality subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corp., is currently in discussions with select...
Business
fbtw
Know more about VAT!

Know more about VAT!

By Angellica Velasquez | 46 minutes ago
One of the challenges that companies face is how to properly apply for tax refund or credit. Similar to tax exemptions, claims...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank returns to domestic debt market

UnionBank returns to domestic debt market

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 46 minutes ago
Listed Union Bank of the Philippines is returning to the domestic bond market to raise at least P2 billion via a dual-tranche...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with