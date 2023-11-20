Conglomerate pushes ‘Pagmamano’ advocacy

MANILA, Philippines — The ALC Group has sought the revival of a unique Filipino tradition, “Pagmamano,” to instill in the young the love for the parents and elderly as a way forward to push peace within the homes and thereby leave no room for the culture of impunity such as road rages in the metropolis.

Edgard Cabangon, chairman of ALC Group which is in various businesses that range from hotels to banks and media, sounded the call for the restart of a campaign on

‘pagmamano’ where the young put the hand of their parents and elders to their forehead as a sign of love and respect.

Cabangon made the pitch for the Pagmamano advocacy during a plenary session held by the Global Peace Foundation last week .” The advocacy is seen to resonate with other business groups due to its far-reaching potential for teaching the young to respect their elders.

One of the attendees at the conference, Ambassador Rey Catapang even went so far as having the Pagmamano advocacy transformed into a party-list for its potential.

Dr. Nona Saldana-Ricafort brought the peace symposium to the Philippines together with Ingill Ra, Asia-Pacific president and aside from Cabangon, others who offered their valuable perspectives on promoting peace through media included Herminio “Sonny” Coloma Jr., Manila Bulletin EVP ; Michael Alexander Ang, director of the Manila Times ; Atty. Dominador Buhain Jr., chairman of the Rex Group of Companies ; Francia Camacho Conrado, FAMAS president; Joseph Bejerano, Director of FICTAP; Noel Galvez, executive vice president of Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas; broadcaster and social media journalist Jing Castañeda and vlogger and columnist Bianca Valerio.